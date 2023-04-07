Do you have a show to list? Go to Missoula.com/events and submit your information by Monday.

Friday, April 7

TEN SPOON VINEYARD AND WINERY, 4175 Rattlesnake Drive, Beth Lo, Dave Horgan and Loren Stillman on the saxophone. 6-8 p.m. $5 cover, kids free.

WESTSIDE LANES, 1615 Wyoming, Solid sound karaoke, 9 p.m.-1 a.m.

SUNRISE SALOON, 1101 Strand Ave., Ryan Chrys and The Roughcuts, 9 p.m.

Saturday, April 8

IMAGINE NATION, 1151 W. Broadway St., Dan Dubuque (slide guitar). 6-8 p.m.

TEN SPOON VINEYARD AND WINERY, 4175 Rattlesnake Drive, Margi Cates Band. 6-8 p.m. $5 cover, kids free.

SUNRISE SALOON, 1101 Strand Ave., Duboise & Crossroads, 8 p.m.

STAVE AND HOOP SPEAKEASY, 223 N. Higgins Ave., Dueling Pianos with The Dueling Missoulians (Dr. Doug, Josh Farmer and Kyle Curtis). 8-11:30 p.m. No cover. 21+.

THE ZACC, 216 W. Main St., Big Sky Django Jazz Festival with Cottonwood Club, Night Blooming Jasmine and Montana Manouche. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., music from 7-10 p.m. $15 tickets.

THE WILMA, 131 S. Higgins, MarchFourth (funk) with Transcendental Express (jazz/funk). Doors open at 7 p.m., show starts at 8 p.m. $22 advance tickets. $25 at the door.

WESTSIDE LANES, 1615 Wyoming, karaoke, 9 p.m.-1 a.m.

DRAUGHT WORKS, 915 Toole Ave., Jacob Roundtree (alternative folk). 6-8 p.m.

Sunday, April 9

SUNRISE SALOON, 1101 Strand Ave., country karaoke, 9 p.m.

DRAUGHT WORKS, 915 Toole Ave., Blue Moon Band (blues). 5-7 p.m.

Monday, April 10

IMAGINE NATION, 1151 W. Broadway, Music, poetry and comedy. 6-8 p.m.

UNION CLUB, 208 E. Main St., Karaoke Monday. 8 p.m.

Tuesday, April 11

SUNRISE SALOON, 1101 Strand Ave., "Hunks the Show," 7 p.m.

Wednesday, April 12

THE BADLANDER, 208 Ryman St., Karaoke night. 9 p.m. 21 and up.

SUNRISE SALOON, 1101 Strand Ave., Country music, 8 p.m.

IMAGINE NATION, 1151 W. Broadway St., Music bingo, 6-7:30 p.m.

THE OLD POST, 103 W. Spruce St., Karaoke. 9 p.m.

Thursday, April 13

IMAGINE NATION, 1151 W. Broadway, Imagine Ireland Irish Circle. 5-8 p.m.

THE OLD POST, 103 W. Spruce St., Live jazz every Thursday, 7 p.m.

MONK'S BAR, 225 Ryman St., Shark Buffalo and Spunj. Doors open at 7 p.m., music starts at 8 p.m. 21+. $10 cover.