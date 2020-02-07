Soundcheck: Live music in western Montana

Soundcheck: Live music in western Montana

{{featured_button_text}}
Open Mike Eagle

Chicago MC Open Mike Eagle is playing the Top Hat on Saturday, Feb. 8, opening for Minnesota rapper Brother Ali.

 EMARI TRAFFIE, Shorefire Media

FRIDAY, Feb. 7

THE BADLANDER, 208 Ryman St.: I'll House You, monthly party of DJs and dancing, 9 p.m.-2 a.m. 

BLACKTAIL MOUNTAIN SKI AREA, Lakeside: Live music, 3-5 p.m. 

THE EAGLES, 2420 South Ave. W.: Live music, 8 p.m.-12:30 a.m. 

FLATHEAD VALLEY COMMUNITY COLLEGE, 777 Grandview Drive, Kalispell: FVCC Spring Concert Series featuring Wai & Friends with violinist Wai Mizutani and company, 7 p.m. 

HARBOR GRILLE, Lakeside: Eric Alan, 7 p.m. 

MONTANA DISTILLERY, 631 Woody St.: Crazy Dog (acoustic classic rock covers and originals), 6-8 p.m. 

QUINN'S HOT SPRINGS, Paradise: Highway 93 Band (country, rock, blues and more).  

SOUTH SHORE LOUNGE, Polson: DJ, 10 p.m. 

SUNRISE SALOON, 1101 Strand Ave.: Cahoots Band (country rock), 9:30 p.m.  

SYMES HOTEL, Hot Springs: Bob Wire (max honky tonk), 8-10 p.m. 

TEN SPOON VINEYARD, 4175 Rattlesnake Drive: Beth Lo and David Horgan, 6-8 p.m.; Tap room is open from 4-9 p.m.  

TOP HAT, 134 W. Front St.: Family Friendly Friday, 6-8 p.m., free, all ages. Nobide (Denver electronic), 10:15 p.m., $5, ages 21 and over. 

UNION CLUB, 208 E. Main St.: Cash for Junkers (Western swing, honky-tonk, jazz and more), 9:30 p.m., no cover.

WESTSIDE LANES, 1615 Wyoming: Karaoke.

ZACC, 216 W. Main St.: Local acts Locksaw Cartel (indie rock/folk) and Transcendental Express (funk), 7:30 p.m. doors, 8 p.m. show. $10.   

SATURDAY, Feb. 8

BADLANDER, 208 Ryman St.: Absolutely DJ Night (hip-hop/dance), 9 p.m. doors, 21 and up, no cover. 

DRAUGHT WORKS, 915 Toole Ave.: Josh Farmer (jazz, soul, funk), 6-8 p.m. 

THE EAGLES, 2420 South Ave. W.: Live music, 8 p.m.-12:30 a.m. '

PERFECT SHOT TAVERN, downtown Polson: Venus & Mars, 9 p.m. 

QUINN'S HOT SPRINGS, Paradise: Highway 93 Band (country, rock, blues and more).   

SOUTH SHORE LOUNGE, Polson: DJ, 10 p.m. 

SUNRISE SALOON, 1101 Strand: Cahoots Band (country rock), 9:30 p.m. 

SYMES HOTEL, Hot Springs: Becca & Friends (acoustic folk rock), 8-10 p.m. 

TOP HAT, 134 W. Front St.: Brother Ali "Secrets & Escapes" tour (Minnesota hip-hop), with Open Mike Eagle & DJ Last Word, 9 p.m. doors, 9:30 p.m. show, $20 in advance (logjampresents.com), $25 day of show, all ages. 

UNION CLUB, 208 E. Main St.: Mudslide Charley (blues, R&B), 9:30 p.m., no cover. 

VFW POST 209, 245 W. Main St.: Middle Sea (Missoula pop), EMZEE and Silas (acoustic singer-songwriter), 9 p.m.-midnight. Free, ages 21 and over.   

WESTSIDE LANES, 1615 Wyoming: DJ by RMF Entertainment.

SUNDAY, Feb. 9

DOWNTOWN DANCE COLLECTIVE, 121 W. Main St.: Ed Norton Big Band (swing dance), 6-8 p.m.

DRAUGHT WORKS, 915 Toole Ave.: Russ Nasset, 5-7 p.m.  

IMAGINE NATION BREWING, 1151 W. Broadway: Old-time fiddle tune slow jam, 3-5 p.m.  

MUSIC RECITAL HALL, UM: UM cello professor Adam Collins presents "Sonatas, Suites and Treats" for cello and piano, 3 p.m. $8-$12. (griztix.com). 

OLE BECK VFW POST 209, 245 W. Main St.: Kaleidoscope karaoke, 9:30 p.m. 

SUNRISE SALOON, 1101 Strand: Five Valley Accordion Club Valentine's dance, 1-4 p.m., $4 members, $5 guests. 

ZACC, 216 W. Main St.: SG Modern Jazz Project, 3-5 p.m., $5, all ages. A new Missoula group features Cove Jasmin, drums; Kurt Skrivseth, bass; Ryan Belsky, guitar; Dylan Dwyer, saxophone; Meghan Morris, vocals and Stephane Gariepy, keyboards.

MONDAY, Feb. 10

THE BREAK, 423 N. Higgins Ave.: Jazz at the Break featuring UM Jazz Program small groups. 7:30 p.m.

IMAGINE NATION BREWING, 1151 W. Broadway: Open mic, 6-8 p.m. 

OLE BECK VFW POST 209, 245 W. Main St.: Kaleidoscope karaoke, 9:30 p.m.  

TOP HAT, 134 W. Front St.: "Raising the Dead" Grateful Dead happy hour, 5 p.m., free, all ages.  

UNION CLUB, 208 E. Main St.:  Karaoke, 9 p.m. 

TUESDAY, Feb. 11

EAST SHORE SMOKEHOUSE, Highway 35, Polson: "What About Bob" karaoke, 6 p.m.

IMAGINE NATION BREWING, 1151 W. Broadway: Imagine Ireland with the Craicers and Friends, 6-8 p.m.

MONTANA DISTILLERY, 631 Woody St.: Tuesday picking circle, 6-8 p.m.

MUSIC RECITAL HALL, UM: UM's Celebration Brass, Horn Ensemble, Trombone Ensemble, Trump Ensemble, Tuba/Euphonium Ensemble and Brass Choir, 7:30 p.m. Free.

OLE BECK VFW POST 209, 245 W. Main St.: Kaleidoscope karaoke, 9:30 p.m.

SECOND SET BISTRO, 111 N. Higgins Ave.: Missoula Jazz Collective with Rob Tapper (trombone), Jeff Troxel (guitar), Tom Sciple (bass) and special guests, 6-9 p.m.

TOP HAT, 134 W. Front St.: Magic City Hippies with Tim Atlas (indie rock), 7:30 p.m. doors, 8:30 p.m. show, $17.50 in advance (logjampresents.com), $20 day of show, all ages.

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 12

THE BADLANDER, 208 Ryman St.: Kraptastic Karaoke with host Reid Reimers, 9 p.m.

DARK HORSE, 1805 Regent: Rocking Country Karaoke, 9 p.m.

EAGLES, 2420 South Ave.: Karaoke, 8:30 p.m.

O'SHAUGHNESSY CENTER, Whitefish: International Guitar Night, 7:30 p.m. $30 adults, $20 students. Featuring Mike Dawes, a two-hand contemporary guitarist from England, Cenk Erdoğan, a maestro on the fretless guitar from the Turkey, Olli Soikkeli, an electrifying jazz virtuoso from Finland, and Jim Kimo West, a Hawaiian Slack Key master. whitefishtheatreco.org

TOP HAT, 134 W. Front St.: Minnesota (Berkeley bass music), Thelem, Eastghost, Thook, 8:30 p.m. doors, 9 p.m. show, $19.50 in advance (logjampresents.com), all ages. 
 
UNIVERSITY CONGREGATIONAL CHURCH, 405 University Ave.: 2nd Wednesday Sound, Soup and Sanctuary, 12:10 p.m. followed by soup and bread luncheon. Featuring Katherine Skinner and The Backyard Recorder Cosort. Freewill offering. 

WESTSIDE LANES, 1615 Wyoming: Solid Sound karaoke.

THE WILMA: Dr. Dog (Philadelphia indie-rock), with Michael Nau, 7 p.m. doors, 8 p.m. show, $22 in advance (logjampresents.com), $25 day of show, all ages. 

THURSDAY, Feb. 13 

DRAUGHT WORKS, 915 Toole Ave.: Young Old Souls, 6-8 p.m.

EAGLES, 2420 South Ave.: Karaoke, 8:30 p.m.

OLE BECK VFW POST 209, 245 W. Main St.: Fish Bwoi presents Electric Funk, 9 p.m.-midnight, ages 21 and over.   

SOUTH SHORE LOUNGE, Polson: Karaoke, 8:30 p.m. 

SUNRISE SALOON, 1101 Strand: Tyler Barham (Montana country) followed by Aaron Broxterman, 8:30 p.m. 

TOP HAT, 134 W. Front St.: Acoustic Avenue: Mike Murray Duo (local singer-songwriter), 8 p.m., free, all ages.  

WESTSIDE LANES, 1615 Wyoming St.: Solid Sound karaoke.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News