Soundcheck: Live music in western Montana

FRIDAY, Feb. 7
THE BADLANDER, 208 Ryman St.: I'll House You, monthly party of DJs and dancing, 9 p.m.-2 a.m.
BLACKTAIL MOUNTAIN SKI AREA, Lakeside: Live music, 3-5 p.m.
THE EAGLES, 2420 South Ave. W.: Live music, 8 p.m.-12:30 a.m.
FLATHEAD VALLEY COMMUNITY COLLEGE, 777 Grandview Drive, Kalispell: FVCC Spring Concert Series featuring Wai & Friends with violinist Wai Mizutani and company, 7 p.m.
HARBOR GRILLE, Lakeside: Eric Alan, 7 p.m.
MONTANA DISTILLERY, 631 Woody St.: Crazy Dog (acoustic classic rock covers and originals), 6-8 p.m.
QUINN'S HOT SPRINGS, Paradise: Highway 93 Band (country, rock, blues and more).
SOUTH SHORE LOUNGE, Polson: DJ, 10 p.m.
SUNRISE SALOON, 1101 Strand Ave.: Cahoots Band (country rock), 9:30 p.m.
SYMES HOTEL, Hot Springs: Bob Wire (max honky tonk), 8-10 p.m.
TEN SPOON VINEYARD, 4175 Rattlesnake Drive: Beth Lo and David Horgan, 6-8 p.m.; Tap room is open from 4-9 p.m.
TOP HAT, 134 W. Front St.: Family Friendly Friday, 6-8 p.m., free, all ages. Nobide (Denver electronic), 10:15 p.m., $5, ages 21 and over.
UNION CLUB, 208 E. Main St.: Cash for Junkers (Western swing, honky-tonk, jazz and more), 9:30 p.m., no cover.
WESTSIDE LANES, 1615 Wyoming: Karaoke.
ZACC, 216 W. Main St.: Local acts Locksaw Cartel (indie rock/folk) and Transcendental Express (funk), 7:30 p.m. doors, 8 p.m. show. $10.
SATURDAY, Feb. 8
BADLANDER, 208 Ryman St.: Absolutely DJ Night (hip-hop/dance), 9 p.m. doors, 21 and up, no cover.
DRAUGHT WORKS, 915 Toole Ave.: Josh Farmer (jazz, soul, funk), 6-8 p.m.
THE EAGLES, 2420 South Ave. W.: Live music, 8 p.m.-12:30 a.m. '
PERFECT SHOT TAVERN, downtown Polson: Venus & Mars, 9 p.m.
QUINN'S HOT SPRINGS, Paradise: Highway 93 Band (country, rock, blues and more).
SOUTH SHORE LOUNGE, Polson: DJ, 10 p.m.
SUNRISE SALOON, 1101 Strand: Cahoots Band (country rock), 9:30 p.m.
SYMES HOTEL, Hot Springs: Becca & Friends (acoustic folk rock), 8-10 p.m.
TOP HAT, 134 W. Front St.: Brother Ali "Secrets & Escapes" tour (Minnesota hip-hop), with Open Mike Eagle & DJ Last Word, 9 p.m. doors, 9:30 p.m. show, $20 in advance (logjampresents.com), $25 day of show, all ages.
UNION CLUB, 208 E. Main St.: Mudslide Charley (blues, R&B), 9:30 p.m., no cover.
VFW POST 209, 245 W. Main St.: Middle Sea (Missoula pop), EMZEE and Silas (acoustic singer-songwriter), 9 p.m.-midnight. Free, ages 21 and over.
WESTSIDE LANES, 1615 Wyoming: DJ by RMF Entertainment.
SUNDAY, Feb. 9
DOWNTOWN DANCE COLLECTIVE, 121 W. Main St.: Ed Norton Big Band (swing dance), 6-8 p.m.
DRAUGHT WORKS, 915 Toole Ave.: Russ Nasset, 5-7 p.m.
IMAGINE NATION BREWING, 1151 W. Broadway: Old-time fiddle tune slow jam, 3-5 p.m.
MUSIC RECITAL HALL, UM: UM cello professor Adam Collins presents "Sonatas, Suites and Treats" for cello and piano, 3 p.m. $8-$12. (griztix.com).
OLE BECK VFW POST 209, 245 W. Main St.: Kaleidoscope karaoke, 9:30 p.m.
SUNRISE SALOON, 1101 Strand: Five Valley Accordion Club Valentine's dance, 1-4 p.m., $4 members, $5 guests.
ZACC, 216 W. Main St.: SG Modern Jazz Project, 3-5 p.m., $5, all ages. A new Missoula group features Cove Jasmin, drums; Kurt Skrivseth, bass; Ryan Belsky, guitar; Dylan Dwyer, saxophone; Meghan Morris, vocals and Stephane Gariepy, keyboards.
MONDAY, Feb. 10
THE BREAK, 423 N. Higgins Ave.: Jazz at the Break featuring UM Jazz Program small groups. 7:30 p.m.
IMAGINE NATION BREWING, 1151 W. Broadway: Open mic, 6-8 p.m.
OLE BECK VFW POST 209, 245 W. Main St.: Kaleidoscope karaoke, 9:30 p.m.
TOP HAT, 134 W. Front St.: "Raising the Dead" Grateful Dead happy hour, 5 p.m., free, all ages.
UNION CLUB, 208 E. Main St.: Karaoke, 9 p.m.
TUESDAY, Feb. 11
EAST SHORE SMOKEHOUSE, Highway 35, Polson: "What About Bob" karaoke, 6 p.m.
IMAGINE NATION BREWING, 1151 W. Broadway: Imagine Ireland with the Craicers and Friends, 6-8 p.m.
MONTANA DISTILLERY, 631 Woody St.: Tuesday picking circle, 6-8 p.m.
MUSIC RECITAL HALL, UM: UM's Celebration Brass, Horn Ensemble, Trombone Ensemble, Trump Ensemble, Tuba/Euphonium Ensemble and Brass Choir, 7:30 p.m. Free.
OLE BECK VFW POST 209, 245 W. Main St.: Kaleidoscope karaoke, 9:30 p.m.
SECOND SET BISTRO, 111 N. Higgins Ave.: Missoula Jazz Collective with Rob Tapper (trombone), Jeff Troxel (guitar), Tom Sciple (bass) and special guests, 6-9 p.m.
TOP HAT, 134 W. Front St.: Magic City Hippies with Tim Atlas (indie rock), 7:30 p.m. doors, 8:30 p.m. show, $17.50 in advance (logjampresents.com), $20 day of show, all ages.
WEDNESDAY, Feb. 12
THE BADLANDER, 208 Ryman St.: Kraptastic Karaoke with host Reid Reimers, 9 p.m.
DARK HORSE, 1805 Regent: Rocking Country Karaoke, 9 p.m.
EAGLES, 2420 South Ave.: Karaoke, 8:30 p.m.
O'SHAUGHNESSY CENTER, Whitefish: International Guitar Night, 7:30 p.m. $30 adults, $20 students. Featuring Mike Dawes, a two-hand contemporary guitarist from England, Cenk Erdoğan, a maestro on the fretless guitar from the Turkey, Olli Soikkeli, an electrifying jazz virtuoso from Finland, and Jim Kimo West, a Hawaiian Slack Key master. whitefishtheatreco.org.
WESTSIDE LANES, 1615 Wyoming: Solid Sound karaoke.
THE WILMA: Dr. Dog (Philadelphia indie-rock), with Michael Nau, 7 p.m. doors, 8 p.m. show, $22 in advance (logjampresents.com), $25 day of show, all ages.
THURSDAY, Feb. 13
DRAUGHT WORKS, 915 Toole Ave.: Young Old Souls, 6-8 p.m.
EAGLES, 2420 South Ave.: Karaoke, 8:30 p.m.
OLE BECK VFW POST 209, 245 W. Main St.: Fish Bwoi presents Electric Funk, 9 p.m.-midnight, ages 21 and over.
SOUTH SHORE LOUNGE, Polson: Karaoke, 8:30 p.m.
SUNRISE SALOON, 1101 Strand: Tyler Barham (Montana country) followed by Aaron Broxterman, 8:30 p.m.
TOP HAT, 134 W. Front St.: Acoustic Avenue: Mike Murray Duo (local singer-songwriter), 8 p.m., free, all ages.
WESTSIDE LANES, 1615 Wyoming St.: Solid Sound karaoke.