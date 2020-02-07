Soundcheck: Live music in western Montana

IMAGINE NATION BREWING, 1151 W. Broadway: Imagine Ireland with the Craicers and Friends, 6-8 p.m.

MONTANA DISTILLERY, 631 Woody St.: Tuesday picking circle, 6-8 p.m.

MUSIC RECITAL HALL, UM: UM's Celebration Brass, Horn Ensemble, Trombone Ensemble, Trump Ensemble, Tuba/Euphonium Ensemble and Brass Choir, 7:30 p.m. Free.

OLE BECK VFW POST 209, 245 W. Main St.: Kaleidoscope karaoke, 9:30 p.m.

SECOND SET BISTRO, 111 N. Higgins Ave.: Missoula Jazz Collective with Rob Tapper (trombone), Jeff Troxel (guitar), Tom Sciple (bass) and special guests, 6-9 p.m.

TOP HAT, 134 W. Front St.: Magic City Hippies with Tim Atlas (indie rock), 7:30 p.m. doors, 8:30 p.m. show, $17.50 in advance (logjampresents.com), $20 day of show, all ages.

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 12

THE BADLANDER, 208 Ryman St.: Kraptastic Karaoke with host Reid Reimers, 9 p.m.

DARK HORSE, 1805 Regent: Rocking Country Karaoke, 9 p.m.

EAGLES, 2420 South Ave.: Karaoke, 8:30 p.m.