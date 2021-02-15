Spanish rapper rejects imprisonment, draws focus to gag law

But the artist said that he wouldn't go without showing resistance and drawing attention to his case. On Monday, accompanied by some 50 supporters, Hasél barricaded himself inside the rectoral building of Lleida University, in the northeastern Catalonia region.

Police need special permission — which has been granted in this case — from academic authorities to enter university buildings, which have been the scene of protests in the past.

Defiantly, the rapper tweeted: “They’ll have to break in to take me and jail me.”

He told the AP that Monday's events were “a call to organize our solidarity and take the pressure out in the streets.”

“There is a lot of solidarity from people who understand that this isn’t just an attack against me," Hasél added. “But also against our fundamental democratic liberties. Liberties that are being continuously suppressed by the State. When facing aggression against us we must give a collective answer.”

Spain's left-wing coalition government unexpectedly announced last week that it would make changes to the country's criminal code to eliminate prison terms for offenses involving freedom of expression. It did not specifically mention Hasél or set a timetable for the changes.