Spike Lee, 'Annette' kick off 74th Cannes Film Festival

Much of the talk on Tuesday at Cannes centered on injustice and survival. That the festival was even happening, after last year's edition was canceled, was a surprise to some. Maggie Gyllenhaal, who'll see the 24 films in competition for the Palme as a member of the jury over the next 12 days, said it will be her first time in a movie theater in 15 months. When “Parasite” actor Song Kang Ho was invited to be a juror, he said, “I thought: Will there really be a festival?”

“The fact that we’re here today, it’s really a miracle,” said Song.

Still, much of the usual pomp is toned down this year. There's a relative dearth of promotion up and down Cannes' oceanfront promenade, the Croisette, and Hollywood has less of a role than in years past. Brazilian director Kleber Mendonça Filho ("Bacurau"), a juror, added that in some parts of the world, cinema is under siege. In President Jair Bolsonaro's Brazil, he said, the national cinematheque has been closed and its staff dismantled.

“This is a very clear demonstration of contempt for cinema and for culture,” said Filho, who noted the tragedy of Brazil reaching 500,000 dead from COVID-19 when, he said, many thousands could have been saved by a stronger governmental response.