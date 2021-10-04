Stella McCartney channels mushrooms in trippy Paris show

The collection’s finale blossomed with “magic mushroom” looks — lurid 70s shades and psychedelic patterns in skin-tight cut-away tops. Sparkling catsuits sheened like the shiny slug trails left in the forest at dawn.

BACKSTAGE WITH STELLA

The British-American designer eschewed the usual Opera Garnier setting for a pared-down location this pandemic season — in the Espace Niemeyer, a landmark modernist building designed by Brazilian architect Oscar Niemeyer.

The celebrities huddled in strange oval rooms, while journalists were led through snaking corridors to meet the designer.

When the former Beatle surprised his daughter, backstage quickly felt like a family affair. Stella joked that photographers had better hurry up with their shots with Paul McCartney as “I don’t want to make him wait too long. You can’t make your dad mad at you.”

Demi Moore, in a net jumpsuit, was there with her daughter, 30-year-old Scout Willis.

The daughter of the late King of Pop, Paris Jackson, was also there. She told the AP she loved McCartney and other designers that put the environment at the heart of their work. Jackson, 23, said she thought the hallucinogenic parts of McCartney's show were not the most important.