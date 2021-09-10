Sunil Perera, outspoken Sri Lankan singer, dies at age 68

Sunil wrote and performed songs that focused mostly on Sri Lankan life and politics. He sang about election violence, corruption, unemployment and poverty. Other songs recounted a politician who lost an election, a ruined wedding anniversary and a drunken husband.

“Through his songs, Sunil presented how he saw the things in life and his own experiences in a very simple language, but very entertaining. People really like his songs and the way he presented them. He was very honest in his creations,” said Aruna Gunaratna, a film critic and editor of Sarasaviya, Sri Lanka’s oldest newspaper on film and the arts.

Sunil Perera was born in 1952 and was one of 10 children. His father, an ex-soldier, started a band that Sunil and his brothers later took over. Most of their songs became hits.

The public embraced his songs for exposing the political establishment and making politicians a laughing stock. People also liked his comments on many subjects.

“Sunil made fearless comments. Most artists avoid expressing political opinions or comments on other social issues. But Sunil was different, he stood for what he thought was right and he didn’t care whether he would have to suffer personal losses.” said Kotawila Withanage Janaranjana, the editor of Anidda, an independent newspaper.