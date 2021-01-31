Swedish nurse wins a week of isolation, films amid pandemic

“During this pandemic, so many people have turned to cinema when in isolation,” he said. “But the pandemic has also changed how we experience films.”

Like most events, the film festival has moved online as COVID-19 restrictions banned public gatherings, but organizers have set-up a real-time streaming platform accessible to people living in Sweden in a bid to replicate, albeit virtually, the collective cinema viewing experience.

At the Draken cinema, the traditional home of the film festival, only one ticket is available for each screening, but filmmakers, actors or producers may also appear to speak about their work.

The opening gala saw the Swedish premiere of Tove, the 2020 biographical film of the Finnish author and illustrator Tove Jansson, creator of the Moonins series. Walking down an empty red carpet, the movie’s director and lead actress dressed the part and the organizers sought to replicate the excitement of a premiere to the lone viewer in the hall. But a buzz was also found online, with people posting photos dressed up for the premiere and drinking champagne.

"We want to encourage that and make it as much as a social experience as is possible,” Holmberg said.