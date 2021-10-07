Stephanie Land on 'Maid,' a memoir turned Netflix series

The entanglement of poverty that the new Netflix limited series “Maid” empathizes is widespread. However, it arrives to audiences embossed with distinctly Missoula components.
Indeed, essential elements include a local housekeeper turned author, a University of Montana creative writing class, and even a landmark coffee shop.
As it turns out, before “Maid” was a TV show it was a book and before that it was a memoir of UM student Stephanie Land’s milieu of hardship. Her professor, Debra Magpie Earling, an accomplished short story writer and novelist, detected something in Land’s essay that was unexpected, cathartic, and resiliently alive. The writing would change her student’s life, Earling intuited, and she even told Stephanie so over lattes and scones at Break Espresso.
“Debra was an amazing instructor and teacher and a big part of the reason why it made it as a book,” Land said. “At the Break, I handed her my essay and she read it and she got this look on her face. She said, ‘this is going to be a book!’ At the time I had this whole impostor syndrome feeling, like I wasn’t a real writer, a feeling that never left me. But Debra was amazing. She let me take Story (her daughter) to class, to sit with French fries and a laptop, and watch cartoons, and she never batted an eye … Once, she bent down and told Story, ‘your mom is a very good writer!'”
Without a doubt, Land has earned her mark as a “very good writer” with “Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother's Will to Survive,” a book that sheds light on the bitter tug of poverty, the tussle of single-motherhood, and the quagmire of the struggles confronted by the working poor. A raw, grinding advocacy for those unseen or unnoticed and deemed unworthy of help, former President Barack Obama called it “an unflinching look at America’s class divide” and “a reminder of the dignity of all work.”
Essay for UM class
The personal essay piece that inspired the book and now the TV series was something that Land had initially written in a workshop the semester before she self-deprecatingly shared it with Earling at Break Espresso. Its working title was called “Confessions of the Housekeeper.”
“I was in a David Allan Cates class my junior year, my first nonfiction, upper-graduate level writing class. We were supposed to write an essay about our life. I chose to write about being a single mom, hungry most of the time because I was poor. Nobody knew what to say about it. You were supposed to talk about it like the writer was not there. Most of the essays were about students’ year abroad and here I was a 35-year-old single mom writing about poverty … Cates read a couple of paragraphs (of “The Sad House” chapter) … and he leaned back and said, 'Solid gold!' That was the first hint that I was on to something.”
Land, an Alaska native, said she first developed post-traumatic stress disorder at age 16 following a car crash; weary of the long dark hours and short periods of sunlight, she decided to move to the states, specifically Montana.
“‘Travels with Charley’ (the John Steinbeck book), while a little cliché — I mean, it’s even quoted on the James Bar — but because of that quote and book, I wanted to come to Montana. But I moved from Alaska to Port Townsend, Washington, first, while I tried to figure out where in Montana I wanted to go. I decided on a college, though it took me six years to get here.”
First planning to attend law school at UM, Land eventually graduated with a bachelor’s in English and creative writing; all the while she worked as a house cleaner and maid to support herself and her daughter, frustratingly dependent on government assistance. Experiencing the sting of low-wage, working class reality, the perpetual lack of money and provisions exacerbated her PTSD.
Pangs of anxiety and discomfort nudged her to journaling. Her first published article was a small piece in the Mamalode, a Montana-based parenting lifestyle magazine, which she discovered while she was cleaning the Lambros Real Estate office building, usually working from midnight to 3 a.m.
“The magazine was in the waiting room. I submitted a 250-word blurb and it got published and I liked seeing my name in print. And it saved me from going to law school and got me to thinking that maybe I was on to something. I switched to getting an English degree.”
Land worked on the very same essay she wrote for Cates’ class for the next two years, critiquing, laboring, and revising, she said. The website Vox purchased it for $500, a wild sum of money for someone who had spent the previous eight years on a patchwork of support programs.
“My average hourly wage from freelancing was probably about $10 per hour,” said Land. “I thought it would absolutely be the most money that I would ever receive for writing.”
She was wholly mistaken: the essay went viral, close to 500,000 hits in a three-day span, her career ignited; the initial prose stretched out into a book and was accepted for publication by Legacy Lit; the subsequent TV adaptation seemed preordained.
Autobiographical elements of 'Maid'
Direct, contemplative, and gripping, the story of “Maid” has its heart sowed firmly in the autobiographical reality of Land’s plight.
“The whole book is about moving to Missoula for me, which was a huge dream of mine. I’ve been here for almost 10 years. Netflix sent a film crew here (to Missoula) and it includes real shots of Missoula. (Actress) Andie MacDowell (a former Montana resident who once lived along Ninemile Creek, near Missoula) and Margaret Qualley, (her daughter, who was born in Kalispell) are both connected to here, too. The book ends when I get to Missoula and hike up Mount Sentinel with my kid and it talks about UM. The series uses a different name of the college.”
Suitably elated by the attention of the book and TV series, Land is not losing sight of the range of grating, low-wage poverty at home, she said.
“When I first moved here 10 years ago, there was a huge population of service industry workers who worked hard to live here," she said. "Now you can’t work hard enough. People can’t afford to live here anymore if they are working minimum wage jobs, and they are the same ones that we rely on for tourism … I mean, you can still see the mountains and the beauty is wonderful, but the change has been pretty drastic over the last couple of years. I miss getting a sandwich for a few bucks … I am glad that places like Flipper’s are still there.”
The publicity surrounding the book and TV series has been generous, if not overwhelming. However, there has been a backlash against some of the book’s content, with several critics calling it “endlessly whiny,” “wholly narcissistic,” and “abrasively entitled,” a few of them singling out portions of text such as Land’s tax refund purchase of a $4,000 diamond ring or “rants” regarding the lofty price of organic milk as “clueless.”
“It’s been a hard change from being an introverted person and invisible writer to being a public figure in a matter of minutes," she said. "Being flown all around the country to about 40 speaking events in 2019 … I tell myself that it is okay to take that space, because it opens up space for people who are way less privileged than I am.”
If there is one thing that experience has shown Land, it is that poverty — and the fear of its gnawing creep and encroachment — has its own self-perpetuating trauma.
“I still have PTSD from anxiety disorders and panic and anxiety attacks, the constant fear that the floor is going to drop out from under me. I don’t know what it will take to not expect that to happen anymore. The pressure of trying to make ends meet, while trying to be the smiling mom, pushing the swing at the park.”
Deflecting criticism for her being “too self-pitying,” Land is proud to have constructed an ode to all of the ignored people, ornamental afterthoughts who scrape together a living by carrying out low-paid manual or service labor, those who labor by rote or even with gusto yet perennially grapple with food and housing insecurity, she said.
“I was actually kicked off food stamps my senior year of college because I wasn’t working 20 hours a week,” Land said. “Though I was going to school full-time, there was a reevaluation of benefits because Story had turned 6. If your child is over age 6, you have to work 20 hours a week or more. I was only working 15 hours a week so they cut me off and I only had food stamps for Story, about $130 a month, and that’s all we had for food. It was the hungriest time in my life. We lived off of food from WIC checks, cereal, peanut butter and some grape juice.”
Stresses solemnity of message
Casting all of the glitter aside — in the past few days she has been interviewed by Time Magazine and the Wall Street Journal, among others — Land, 43, is struggling to balance the deluge of such high-stakes praise and attention with the insidious solemnity of her message, she said.
“I think that there will be opportunities to speak about poverty and stay connected, like with the homeless population that has been kicked out of the campground on Reserve Street. Quietly, I can do what I can to help the community.”
The essay, the book, the series — Land sees all of these platitudes as issue-raising structures, conduits and connectors to remind us all that each of our fates, no matter what rung we occupy on the societal ladder, are intertwined. If empathy for the struggling underclass is too much to expect, perhaps then at least an awareness of — and baseline respect for — seemingly invisible workers should not be considered extreme.
“There are about 2.5 million domestic workers in the U.S., people who are extremely vulnerable who have no protections or benefits,” Land said. “So my story is not unique in that way. It’s unique because I was able to leave my circumstances and able to move to Missoula. That is not easy or possible for most people. Most don’t have the opportunities or funds to move. They are too dependent on a paycheck to survive or are trapped where they are. You don’t get out of that very easily.”
