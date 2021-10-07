Stephanie Land on 'Maid,' a memoir turned Netflix series

Stresses solemnity of message

Casting all of the glitter aside — in the past few days she has been interviewed by Time Magazine and the Wall Street Journal, among others — Land, 43, is struggling to balance the deluge of such high-stakes praise and attention with the insidious solemnity of her message, she said.

“I think that there will be opportunities to speak about poverty and stay connected, like with the homeless population that has been kicked out of the campground on Reserve Street. Quietly, I can do what I can to help the community.”

The essay, the book, the series — Land sees all of these platitudes as issue-raising structures, conduits and connectors to remind us all that each of our fates, no matter what rung we occupy on the societal ladder, are intertwined. If empathy for the struggling underclass is too much to expect, perhaps then at least an awareness of — and baseline respect for — seemingly invisible workers should not be considered extreme.

“There are about 2.5 million domestic workers in the U.S., people who are extremely vulnerable who have no protections or benefits,” Land said. “So my story is not unique in that way. It’s unique because I was able to leave my circumstances and able to move to Missoula. That is not easy or possible for most people. Most don’t have the opportunities or funds to move. They are too dependent on a paycheck to survive or are trapped where they are. You don’t get out of that very easily.”

Brian D'Ambrosio is the author of "Shot in Montana: A History of Big Sky Cinema."

