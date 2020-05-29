UM grad Emily Graslie jumps from YouTube to PBS in new 3-part series

Science communicator Emily Graslie jumped in a car, hit the road and made the transition from YouTube to PBS.
The University of Montana graduate, now the chief curiosity correspondent at the Field Museum in Chicago, will premiere a three-part series, "Prehistoric Road Trip," on June 17 (see box).
Like her online videos, the tone is casual, engaging and informative while tackling a huge subject — billions of years of Earth's history — even for three hours of TV.
"How do you get people to begin to wrap their minds around something as complex and unfathomable as the history of all life on Earth? I don’t know," Graslie said in a phone interview. "How do you do that in a TV show? I don’t claim to have cracked that code, but I hope that the scenes that we decided to include in the show, and the places that we went and the people that we interviewed start to paint a picture of how all of this works together to create a deeper understanding of our planet and its history."
Graslie, who wrote and hosts the show, spent nine months figuring out just how to do that. She logged some 6,000 miles driving through North Dakota, South Dakota, Montana, Nebraska and Wyoming with a small film crew, visiting some 40 key sites and interviewing around 60 people involved in paleontology, from various government organizations (state, local, federal, tribal), museums, community colleges and universities, and private landowners.
Here in Montana, that includes the Bear Gulch site east of Lewistown; the Museum of the Rockies; and the annual Dino Shindig at the Carter County Museum in Ekalaka.
The series isn't just a journey through deep time. It's also a personal one, a dream project for Graslie.
"I'm talking about an area I grew up in and then I left, and so it’s a story of rediscovery," she said.
Graslie successfully transformed a volunteer gig at the natural history museum in Missoula into her current role as a new generation of media figures popularizing science.
"I’m kind of an unlikely science communicator, right? Like I stumbled into this after my internship at the University of Montana, then I got this big break in Chicago, and I make YouTube videos and now we’ve got this national TV show. So people who know me really well can see that personal journey in our Brain Scoop video, but 'Prehistoric Road Trip is so different because I’m talking about the places that I’m from," she said.
Graslie is the host of Brain Scoop, a YouTube channel where 552,000 subscribers follow her lead into Chicago's Field Museum, where she is the chief curiosity correspondent.
Graslie, who grew up in Faith, South Dakota, came to Missoula to major in studio art at the University of Montana. During her final semester, she took an independent study credit to draw artifacts at the Philip J. Wright Zoological Museum, which kindled a passion for natural sciences. She loved it so much she continued to volunteer there after she graduated with her BA in 2011. Blogging about the museum led to videos with Missoula-based YouTube impresario/science nerd Hank Green, eventually leading to an offer of a brand-new post in Chicago.
WTTW, the PBS station there, asked her about her interest in a special. Back when she was a kid, the neighboring landowner's property was the site of an important discovery.
"My family’s ranchland is really close to where they found 'Sue the T. Rex,' which is you know, the Field Museum’s pride and joy, and the largest, most complete Tyrannosaurus Rex ever found, and it was found literally 5 miles off my dad’s property on his neighbor’s land," she said. Her father declined her pleas to start excavating on their own land, but the seed was planted and she knew her pitch.
"Western South Dakota has an amazing geological diversity of fossils. You have the Hell Creek formation, which preserves the last few million years of the Cretateous, right up to the point where the dinosaurs get wiped out, you’ve got a great place like Badlands National Park, which preserves a lot of Cenozoic mammals, so the animals that went on to occupy the same sort of landscapes after the dinosaurs had been wiped out, and you have sites that are really young like the Mammoth site in Hot Springs, South Dakota, which preserved late Pleistocene mammals, so 100,000-year-old mammoths, so it’s just really unusual to have so many great geologic formations that preserve such a wide variety of organisms from such different periods of geologic time," she said.
They eventually pitched the show to national PBS, which offered her a larger scope — the Northern Plains states — and a budget that includes drone photography and engaging animated portions.
While the scope is larger, fans of Graslie's videos will find the same engaging tone she uses online — it's not the stern style of scientific documentary.
"You’re always going to have that sort of voice-of-God authoritative, omnipresent science documentary. There’s always going to be a space for that, there’s always going to be a need for that delivery of information but I also think that, and I hope that this show can demonstrate there are so many different ways that we can celebrate the natural world and to talk about science complexly, but not in a way that feels onerous or overly complex, so I want as many people as possible to feel like they can participate in making our world a better place, and you can’t do that unless you kind of understand it and can appreciate it," she said.
It's not just about the past either. They talk about climate change and species extinction. And she carefully chose a wide range of people, too."We interviewed so many different people and that was really an important part of the show, was wanting to identify people of so many different backgrounds and areas of expertise and roles. So we talk with museum educators and we talk with scientists, but we also talk with landowners, we talk with tribal members, we talk with amateur paleontologists, we even tracked down a girl who found an immaculate skull of a saber-tooth like animal in the Badlands. It’s one of the best skulls of this animal that’s ever been found. She stumbled across it when she was 7. She’s a teenager now and we brought her in for the show to talk about what her experience was like contributing to science as a third-grader," she said.
