UM grad Emily Graslie jumps from YouTube to PBS in new 3-part series

While the scope is larger, fans of Graslie's videos will find the same engaging tone she uses online — it's not the stern style of scientific documentary.

"You’re always going to have that sort of voice-of-God authoritative, omnipresent science documentary. There’s always going to be a space for that, there’s always going to be a need for that delivery of information but I also think that, and I hope that this show can demonstrate there are so many different ways that we can celebrate the natural world and to talk about science complexly, but not in a way that feels onerous or overly complex, so I want as many people as possible to feel like they can participate in making our world a better place, and you can’t do that unless you kind of understand it and can appreciate it," she said.

It's not just about the past either. They talk about climate change and species extinction. And she carefully chose a wide range of people, too."We interviewed so many different people and that was really an important part of the show, was wanting to identify people of so many different backgrounds and areas of expertise and roles. So we talk with museum educators and we talk with scientists, but we also talk with landowners, we talk with tribal members, we talk with amateur paleontologists, we even tracked down a girl who found an immaculate skull of a saber-tooth like animal in the Badlands. It’s one of the best skulls of this animal that’s ever been found. She stumbled across it when she was 7. She’s a teenager now and we brought her in for the show to talk about what her experience was like contributing to science as a third-grader," she said.

