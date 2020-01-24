IF YOU GO

The Montana Repertory Theatre's touring production of "The War of the Worlds" continues. All Missoula dates are performed in the Montana Theatre in the PAR/TV Building at the University of Montana. Tickets are $20 regular or $10 for children 12 and under. For more information, go to montanarep.com/2019-2020.

Missoula: Jan. 24-25 at 7:30 p.m.

Plains: Jan. 27 at 7:30 p.m.

Missoula: Jan. 31 at 7:30 p.m.; Feb. 1 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Feb. 8 at 7:30 p.m., Feb. 9 at 2 p.m.