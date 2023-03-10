MISSOULA
AMC Missoula 12, 541-7467
"Creed III"
"Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania"
"Cocaine Bear"
"Jesus Revolution"
"Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre"
"Avatar: The Way of Water"
"Puss in Boots: The Last Wish"
"A Man Called Otto"
"80 for Brady"
AMC Missoula Dine-In Southgate 9
The Roxy Theater
'Cocaine Bear' (R)
Fri: 3:30, 5:30 p.m.
Sat: 5:30, 7:45 p.m.
Sun: 3:00, 5:45, 7:45 p.m.
Mon: 4:45 p.m.
Tue-Wed: 5:30 p.m.
Thu: 5:30, 7:30 p.m.
'The Quiet Girl' (PG-13)
Fri-Sun: 5:15, 7:30 p.m.
Mon: 5:15 p.m.
Tue-Wed: 5:15, 7:30 p.m.
Thu: 7:30 p.m.
'All Quiet on the Western Front' (R)
Fri-Sat: 2:15, 5 p.m.
Sun: 2:15 p.m.
Mon-Tue: 5, 8 p.m.
Wed: 5 p.m.
Thu: 5, 8 p.m.
'Everything Everywhere All At Once' (R)
Fri-Sat: 2, 5:15, 8:15 p.m.
Sun: 2, 5:15, 8 p.m.
Mon-Thu: 5:15, 8:15 p.m.
'Lady Bird' (R)
Wed: 7:30 p.m.
'Shrek' (PG)
Sat: 1 p.m.
'Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon' (PG-13)
Presented free of charge by Arts Missoula; Captions in English
Mon: 7 p.m.
'American Psycho' (R)
Sat: 8 p.m.
'Point Break' (1991) (R)
Fri: 7:30, 8 p.m.
'Plan 75'
Presented free of charge, followed by a conversation hosted by Brian Dowdle, Ph.D.
Tue: 7:30 p.m.
Polson
Showboat Stadium 6
"65"
"Champions"
"Cocaine Bear"
"Creed III"
"Jesus Revolution"
"Scream VI"