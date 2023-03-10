MISSOULA

AMC Missoula 12, 541-7467

"Creed III"

"Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania"

"Cocaine Bear"

"Jesus Revolution"

"Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre"

"Avatar: The Way of Water"

"Puss in Boots: The Last Wish"

"A Man Called Otto"

"80 for Brady"

AMC Missoula Dine-In Southgate 9

The Roxy Theater

'Cocaine Bear' (R)

Fri: 3:30, 5:30 p.m.

Sat: 5:30, 7:45 p.m.

Sun: 3:00, 5:45, 7:45 p.m.

Mon: 4:45 p.m.

Tue-Wed: 5:30 p.m.

Thu: 5:30, 7:30 p.m.

'The Quiet Girl' (PG-13)

Fri-Sun: 5:15, 7:30 p.m.

Mon: 5:15 p.m.

Tue-Wed: 5:15, 7:30 p.m.

Thu: 7:30 p.m.

'All Quiet on the Western Front' (R)

Fri-Sat: 2:15, 5 p.m.

Sun: 2:15 p.m.

Mon-Tue: 5, 8 p.m.

Wed: 5 p.m.

Thu: 5, 8 p.m.

'Everything Everywhere All At Once' (R)

Fri-Sat: 2, 5:15, 8:15 p.m.

Sun: 2, 5:15, 8 p.m.

Mon-Thu: 5:15, 8:15 p.m.

'Lady Bird' (R)

Wed: 7:30 p.m.

'Shrek' (PG)

Sat: 1 p.m.

'Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon' (PG-13)

Presented free of charge by Arts Missoula; Captions in English

Mon: 7 p.m.

'American Psycho' (R)

Sat: 8 p.m.

'Point Break' (1991) (R)

Fri: 7:30, 8 p.m.

'Plan 75'

Presented free of charge, followed by a conversation hosted by Brian Dowdle, Ph.D.

Tue: 7:30 p.m.

Polson

Showboat Stadium 6

"65"

"Champions"

"Cocaine Bear"

"Creed III"

"Jesus Revolution"

"Scream VI"