MISSOULA
AMC Missoula 12, 541-7467
"65"
"Scream VI"
"Shazam! Fury of the Gods"
"Creed III"
"Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania"
"Cocaine Bear"
"Jesus Revolution"
"Puss in Boots: The Last Wish"
"Champions"
AMC Missoula Dine-In Southgate 9
"Scream VI"
"65"
"Champions"
"Everything Everywhere All at Once"
"Creed III"
"Cocaine Bear"
"Jesus Revolution"
"Avatar: The Way of Water"
The Roxy Theater
The Metropolitan Opera: "Lohengrin"
Sat: 10 a.m.
"Inside" (R)
Fri: 2:45, 5:30, 7:45 p.m.
Sat: 5:30, 7:45 p.m.
Sun: 3:00, 5:15 p.m.
Mon: 5:45, 8:15 p.m.
Tue: 4:45 p.m.
Wed-Thu: 5:45, 8:15 p.m.
National Theatre Live: "The Crucible"
Tue: 7 p.m.
"Cocaine Bear" (R)
Fri: 3, 5, 7 p.m.
Sat: 4, 6 p.m.
Sun: 4, 6, 8 p.m.
Mon: 5:30 p.m.
Tue: 5:30, 7:45 p.m.
Wed-Thu: 5:30 p.m.
"The Quiet Girl" (PG-13)
Fri-Mon: 5:15, 7:30 p.m.
Tue: 5:15 p.m.
Wed-Thu: 5:15, 7:30 p.m.
"Everything Everywhere All At Once" (R)
Fri: 2:30, 5:15, 8 p.m.
Sat: 2:30, 5:15, 8:15 p.m.
Sun: 2:15, 5, 7:45 p.m.
Mon-Thu: 5:15, 8 p.m.
"Promising Young Woman" (R)
Wed: 7:30 p.m.
"Suspiria" (R)
Sun: 7:30 p.m.
"The Secret of Kells" (NR)
Sat: 2 p.m.
"Once" (2007) (R)
Sat: 8 p.m.
"Ghost in the Shell" (1995) (NR)
Thu: 7:30 p.m.
"Being Thunder"
Mon: 7:30 p.m.
"Brooklyn 45"
Includes an introduction and Q&A with director Ted Geoghegan.
Fri: 9 p.m.
Polson
Showboat Stadium 6
"Shazam! Fury of the Gods"
"65"
"Champions"
"Creed III"
"Jesus Revolution"
"Scream VI"