MISSOULA
AMC Missoula 12, 541-7467
"Shazam! Fury of the Gods"
"Scream VI"
"Creed III"
"65"
"Cocaine Bear"
"Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania"
"Jesus Revolution"
"Champions"
"Puss in Boots: The Last Wish"
AMC Missoula Dine-In Southgate 9
"Shazam! Fury of the Gods"
"Scream VI"
"Creed III"
"65"
"Cocaine Bear"
People are also reading…
"Jesus Revolution"
"Champions"
"Avatar: The Way of Water"
"Everything Everywhere All at Once"
The Roxy Theater
A Good Person (R)
Fri: 2:15, 5:00, 7:45
Sat: 2:15, 5:15
Sun: 2:15, 5:15, 8:00
Mon: 5:30, 8:15
Tue: 5:15, 8:00
Wed: 4:45 PM
Thu: 5:00, 7:45
The Metropolitan Opera: Lohengrin ENCORE
Tue: 6:00 PM
Inside (R)
Fri & Sat: 3:00, 5:30
Sun: 3:00 PM
Mon: 5:15 PM
Wed: 5:30 PM
Rodeo
Fri - Sun: 5:15, 7:30
Mon: 7:30 PM
Tue: 5:15, 7:30
Wed: 4:15 PM
Thu: 5:15 PM
Cocaine Bear (R)
Fri & Sat: 8:15 PM
Sun: 5:30, 7:45
Tue: 4:00 PM
Thu: 5:30 PM
White Noise (R)
Free screening presented by the National Endowment for the Humanities. Followed by a discussion between Dr. Ashby Kinch and Mike Steinberg. Open Captioning provided.
Thu: 7:30 PM
Everything Everywhere All At Once (R)
Fri: 2:00, 5:15, 8:00
Sat: 2:00, 5:00, 7:45
Sun: 2:00, 8:15
Mon: 5:00, 8:00
Tue: 8:30 PM
Wed: 5:15, 8:15
Thu: 5:15, 8:00
Captain America: The Winter Soldier (PG-13)
Free screening, part of Science on Screen, an initiative of the Coolidge Corner Theater, with support from the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation. Preceded by a presentation entitled "What Would Nature Do?" by Nicole Miller.
Tue: 5:30 PM
Lost in Translation (R)
Wed: 7:30 PM
The Princess Diaries (G)
Sat: 8:00 PM
His Girl Friday (1940) (NR)
Presented in 35mm.
Mon: 7:30 PM
Polson
Showboat Stadium 6
"65"
"Champions"
"Operation Fortune"
"John Wick Chapter 4"
"Jesus Revolution"
"Scream VI"
"SHAZAM"