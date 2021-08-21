'Unmute us': Marchers demand return of Dutch music festivals

But the lifting of all remaining restrictions on social contact in England on July 19 has at least allowed some to take place. However, organizers of the Notting Hill Carnival in west London, which is billed as Europe’s biggest street fair, decided before those restrictions were lifted to cancel the two-day event in late August because of the “ongoing uncertainty and risk” posed by COVID-19.

In France, festivals are allowed for people with a virus pass showing they are fully vaccinated, recently tested negative or recently recovered from the virus. Yet many organizers have reduced the maximum number of people per day. The country's biggest festival, the Vieilles Charrues, set a limit of 5,000 spectators each day.

The 7-day rolling average of daily new cases in Netherlands eased slightly over the past two weeks, going from 16.45 new cases per 100,000 people on Aug. 6 to 15.05 new cases per 100,000 people on Aug. 20. Nearly 18,000 people have died in the Netherlands of COVID-19.

Melvin van Pelt, a DJ and producer who works under the name Tahko, said he's worked in government testing and vaccination centers to help pay his rent and agrees with many coronavirus measures, but he's had enough of the festival ban.

“I am sick of it. I'm angry. I no longer feel represented by my own government,” he said.