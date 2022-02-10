Wild West of Myth: Art collection reveals icons of imagination

Director John Ford ended his film “The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance” with the line “When the legend becomes fact, print the legend.”

All the complicated meanings of that farewell to the American Western story hang on the walls of the Meloy Gallery in the new exhibition “Imagining the West: Selections from the Stan and Donna Goodbar Collection of Western Art.”

The facts of cowboys and Indians, cows and buffalo, sunsets and showdowns, get legend-making treatment in pulp-fiction magazine covers, illustrations and other popular formats.

“This is a golden opportunity to revisit the myth of the West,” said Rafael Chacón, the director of the Montana Museum of Art and Culture. “Those stories in literature and newspapers — accounts of hardship, violence, heroism — articulate all those myths, but it’s a colored truth. And the visual arts are no less evocative than the literature. We wanted to see what voices are speaking here, what are they saying, and what voices are missing or drowned out.”

Stan and Donna Goodbar gave 125 works to the MMAC in 2021. Stan grew up in Great Falls and served in the Navy during the Korean War before marrying Eastern Montana College teaching graduate Donna Jeppesen. He earned a business degree from UM in 1956 and went on to work as a district manager for a telephone company in Billings. Their marriage lasted nearly 70 years until Donna’s death in 2021.

The Goodbars also lived in Chester, Missoula, Helena and Denver before settling in Cheyenne, Wyoming. While in Helena, Stan got to know gallery owner Dale Hawkins and Montana Historical Society director/curator Bob Morgan, who helped get the couple interested in collecting.

In addition to popular Montana artists such as Ace Powell, Jo De Yong and O.C. Seltzer, the Goodbars’ collection contains many creations by California’s Edward Borein, Will James and Olaf Wieghorst. Much of their work was featured in newsstand magazines with story titles like “Don Desperado,” “Lightnin’ Branded” and “Gun Thunder Trading Was On A Cash Basis Only.”

But the collection isn’t just a scrapbook of magazine covers. One well-represented artist is Nick Eggenhoffer, a prolific illustrator of Western fiction stories. Stan Goodbar befriended Eggenhoffer, and the artist painted some original pictures on the blank pages of books that printed his illustrations. Those are included in the Meloy show.

“He did those as a gift to Stan and Donna,” Chacón said. “They’re absolutely unique works of art.”

The new show takes a comprehensive slice out of that mix of paintings, artifacts, sculptures and curios. Tour notes present the development of images that documented scenes from the late 19th century to works that visualize a more imaginary world of heroes, outlaws and conquest.

“A morally ‘gray’ figure who could be both good and bad, the cowboy was largely a cultural hero who represented the West’s ideals of freedom, opportunity and toughness,” the show’s docent notes declare. “Urban art patrons, often bound to their office jobs, increasingly identified with the maverick, hard-bodied cowboys out West.”

Chacón developed a devotion to Western films during the lockdown times of the past couple of years. He binged on black-and-white movies from the 1920s and ‘30s all the way up to this year’s Oscar-nominated “The Power of the Dog.” Many deliberately toy with the old stereotypes of the West. “The Ballad of Buster Skruggs” satirizes six-gun shootouts, while “Django Unchained” and “The Harder They Fall” reimagine the West populated with more than just White European cowboys.

The Meloy show expands on that impulse in two ways. First, it mines the Goodbar collection for examples of Native American art that highlight previously marginalized viewpoints. For instance, Assiniboine painter William Standing has several of his portraits hanging, with the observation that he had more success selling his work under his “white” surname than under his tribal name “FireBear.”

Elizabeth Lochrie’s portraits of Native American women appear rooted in the Western mythological romanticism, until MMAC Curator Anna Strankman flips one over to see what’s on the backside. Rather than made-up, Disneyfied Indian princesses, Lochrie has left notes about who her subjects really were, such as “Portrait of Charity Long Road.”

“These were common in a lot of shops around Missoula,” Strankman said of the portraits. “The names give a deeper level of meaning than you’d expect just looking at them on the front. We wanted to offer the voices that are usually left out or on the margins.”

The second spur looks at how “Western” art has evolved. Historian Patricia Nelson Limerick has pointed out the oddity of how the “Cowboys and Indians” vision of American experience got declared closed at 1890: “Frontier stories came to a halt; in the end of the Indian wars and the creation of national forests and parks, frontier issues reached resolution; the West lost its distinctiveness. These assumptions remained orthodoxy in college history textbooks into the 1990s ... To study the frontier was to study an era that had definitely and solidly ended, with no narrative or causal ties connecting the past to the present.”

The “Imagining the West” show physically does that with its juxtaposition of sculptures by Charlie Russell with a flock of quail birds by ceramicist Frances Senska and abstract clay forms by Peter Voulkos.

“Senska taught sculpture to Peter and Rudy Autio and Lela Autio,” Chacón said. “She’s sort of the mother of modernist ceramics in the West.”

On the wall by those works hang new prints by Ross Stefan. His images deconstruct some of the myths of Western art, playing with the shapes of cowboys and horses rather than depicting the documentary scenes of ranching life.

Chacón said a particular value of the collection was its attention to the fringes of Western art.

“Everyone looks at artists like Charlie Russell and Frederick Remington, and all the really good stuff that was sewn up by private collectors and museums,” Chacón said. “We have lot of those standard Western artists in our collection.

“The Goodbars focused on the artists who popularized the West through publications and Hollywood,” Chacón continued. “Those were the artists that diffused a lot of the clichés and ideologies of what the West was. We learned about the West by looking at this imagery in print.”

