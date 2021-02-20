With no crowds, Louvre gets rare chance to refurbish

Leonardo da Vinci's Mona Lisa hangs on the wall in a deserted Louvre museum, in Paris, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. The 518-year-old Mona Lisa will have seen many things in her life on display, but rarely this: Almost four months with no visitors. She stares out in Paris' Louvre, across bulletproof glass into the now-silent emptiness of the shuttered Salle des Etats.
Workers at the Louvre museum set up a scaffolding in Paris, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021.
Dancer Germain Louvet performs during the filming of a commercial, in the Louvre museum, in Paris, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021.
Workers handle the painting called 'The Healing of Saint Bonaventure as a Child by Saint Francis' by Spanish painter Francisco de Herrera, in the Louvre museum, in Paris, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021.
A worker transports the painting called 'Portrait of Antonio de Covarrubias y Leiva' by Spanish painter El Greco, in the Louvre museum, in Paris, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021.
Workers handle a bust of Charles Le Brun by French sculptor Antoine Coysevox, in the Louvre museum, in Paris, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021.
A man walks through the deserted Louvre museum, in Paris, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021.
Workers transport a bust of Guillaume de Lamoignon by French sculptor Francois Girardon, in the Louvre museum, in Paris, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021.
Workers of the Louvre museum lift a painting called 'Christ on the Cross Adored by Two Donors' by Spanish painter El Greco, as it returns from an exhibition at the Chicago Institute, in the Louvre museum, in Paris, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021.
Workers handle a painting called 'Christ on the Cross Adored by Two Donors' by Spanish painter El Greco, as it returns from an exhibition at the Chicago Institute, in the Louvre museum, in Paris, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021.
The sculpture The Victory of Samothrace is seen in a deserted Louvre museum, in Paris, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021.
A view of the hall of Greek sculptures in a deserted Louvre museum, in Paris, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021.
The Winged Victory of Samothrace sculpture stands at the top of a staircase in a deserted Louvre museum, in Paris, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021.
The sculpture called 'Funerary monument to Francois-Louis de Bourbon, Prince de Conti' by French sculptor Nicolas Coustou is covered with plastic sheeting, at the Louvre museum in Paris, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021.
Workers at the Louvre museum transport a painting called 'Christ on the Cross Adored by Two Donors' by Spanish painter El Greco, as it returns from an exhibition at the Chicago Institute, in the Louvre museum, in Paris, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021.
The Venus of Milo sculpture, background, is lit by a ray of light in the Louvre museum, in Paris, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021.
Workers handle a bust of Guillaume de Lamoignon by French sculptor Francois Girardon, in the Louvre museum, in Paris, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021.
Workers at the Louvre museum pull a scaffolding in Paris, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021.
Workers at the Louvre museum handle a painting called Saint Louis, King of France, and his Page by Spanish painter El Greco, as it returns from an exhibition at the Chicago Institute, in the Louvre museum, in Paris, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021.
A worker cleans the Marly courtyard in the Louvre museum, in Paris, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. Gone are the crowds' sweltering heat, the jostling for a view and the constant snapping of cameras. It's uncertain when the world's most visited museum will reopen, after being closed on Oct. 30 in line with the French government's virus measures.
PARIS (AP) — The 518-year-old Mona Lisa has seen many things in her life on a wall, but rarely this: Almost four months with no Louvre visitors.
As she stares out through bulletproof glass into the silent Salle des Etats, in what was once the world's most-visited museum, her celebrated smile could almost denote relief. A bit further on, the white marble Venus de Milo is for once free of her girdle of picture-snapping visitors.
It’s uncertain when the Paris museum will reopen, after being closed on Oct. 30 in line with the French government’s virus containment measures. But those lucky enough to get in benefit from a rare private look at collections covering 9,000 years of human history -- with plenty of space to breathe.
That's normally sorely lacking in a museum that's blighted by its own success: Before the pandemic, staff walked out complaining they couldn't handle the overcrowding, with up to 30,000-40,000 visitors a day.
The forced closure has also granted museum officials a golden opportunity to carry out long-overdue refurbishments that were simply not possible with nearly 10 million visitors a year.
Unlike the first lockdown, which brought all Louvre activities to a halt, the second has seen some 250 of the museum employees remain fully operational.
An army of curators, restorers and workers are cleaning sculptures, reordering artifacts, checking inventories, reorganizing entrances and conducting restorations, including in the Egyptian Wing and the Grande Galerie, the museum’s largest hall that is being fully renovated.