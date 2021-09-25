 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Women win top awards at San Sebastian film festival
0 Comments
AP

Women win top awards at San Sebastian film festival

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SAN SEBASTIAN, Spain (AP) — Female actors and filmmakers swept the top awards at the San Sebastian film festival on Saturday, with the Golden Shell for the best film going to “Blue Moon" ("Crai Nou”) by Romanian director Alina Grigore.

American actress and producer Jessica Chastain was honored for her portrayal of Christian televangelist Tammy Faye Messner in “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” at the 69th edition of Spain’s biggest film festival.

Chastain shared the best leading performance award with 16-year-old Flora Ofelia Hofmann Lindahl, who starred in the Danish film “As in Heaven" ("Du som er i himlen”). Tea Lindeburg received the best director award for the same film.

It was the first time that the film festival gave gender neutral awards, without any separate categories for men and women.

Tatiana Huezo's “Prayers for the Stolen” (“Noche de fuego”) won the prize for the best Latin American film.

Other winners included Claire Mathon, who received the cinematography award for “Undercover” (“Enquête sur un scandale d’état”) and Lucile Hadzihalilovic whose film “Earwig” earned her the festival's special prize, an honor she also received in 2015.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Rolling Stones honor Charlie Watts as tour kicks off

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+19
Trudeau's election bet fails, but Tory rival might lose job
World

Trudeau's election bet fails, but Tory rival might lose job

  • Updated

TORONTO (AP) — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau won his third straight election but failed to get the majority in Parliament he wanted, an outcome that threatened his Conservative rival with loss of his job after moving his party to the center and alienating its base.

+2
Rowdy celebrations erupt in Norway as COVID restrictions end
World

Rowdy celebrations erupt in Norway as COVID restrictions end

  • Updated

HELSINKI (AP) — Police in Norway on Sunday reported dozens of disturbances and violent clashes including mass brawls in the Nordic country’s big cities after streets, bars, restaurants and nightclubs were filled with people celebrating the end of COVID-19 restrictions that lasted for more than a year.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News