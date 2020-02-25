Executive Style Grant Creek Home For Sale

$550,000
Located on a private lot overlooking the neighborhood, this brick & Tudor style home sits on 1.19 acres in Grant Creek at the back of Colorado Gulch. Solid build with hardwood floors, tile, stainless appliances, corian counters, hot water heat & large windows of lots of natural light! Main floor includes kitchen & adjoining family room with french door to the back deck and gas fireplace. Formal dining room also offers access to back deck, Formal living room, laundry, two bedrooms and a full bath. Upper level includes two bedrooms, full bath and the master suite with a large dual sink bath including separate shower & a soaking tub. Lower level includes a family room with Pool table lights and the other half of the basement is a shop with a 1/2 bath. Detached 3 car garage. Lots of storage. The kitchen cabinets are custom cherry with built in pantry, Corian countertops and custom tile backsplash.
The floors are custom tile work throughout the house and in all bathrooms. The floors and stairway leading upstairs as well as master bedroom are all maple hardwood. Cabinets in master and upstairs bathroom are maple. The French doors in both family room and dining room open to a redwood deck.
