Expanded coronavirus coverage

In addition to the Missoulian's daily local, national and international updates on the fast-moving coronavirus crisis, Sunday's newspaper will feature four extra pages of coverage.
That Sunday feature will continue through at least the next month in an effort to give our readers as much information as possible about the coronavirus disease, or COVID-19, which has spread throughout the world in a relatively short period of time. The outbreak, which started in China and has found its way to all corners of the globe including the United States, has sickened more than 100,000 people, killed thousands, disrupted business and travel, sent the stock market into a downward spiral and has people wondering what's true, and what's not, about the virus and how to keep themselves, their loved ones, their friends and their colleagues safe and healthy.
The Missoulian is mindful of its responsibility as the most comprehensive local source of timely and important information for our readers. Starting Friday, all online coronavirus coverage became free to all readers, and subscribers will receive a daily newsletter. Throughout the week, we'll continue updating stories on our website all day long, and also issuing a midday summary of the latest coronavirus news affecting our area. The expanded Sunday coverage will enhance that effort.
We've also appreciated calls from readers with questions and suggestions about coverage of these fast-moving events. Please send your thoughts to newsdesk@missoulian.com.
And, as always, thanks for supporting local news.
Gwen Florio,
editor