Expanded coronavirus coverage

That Sunday feature will continue through at least the next month in an effort to give our readers as much information as possible about the coronavirus disease, or COVID-19, which has spread throughout the world in a relatively short period of time. The outbreak, which started in China and has found its way to all corners of the globe including the United States, has sickened more than 100,000 people, killed thousands, disrupted business and travel, sent the stock market into a downward spiral and has people wondering what's true, and what's not, about the virus and how to keep themselves, their loved ones, their friends and their colleagues safe and healthy.