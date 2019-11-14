The Montana Native Plant Society, Flathead Chapter, invites the public to join Teagan Hayes as she explores "Arctic Wild Life: Flora and Fauna of Iceland and Greenland." The program is at 7 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 21, in the United May main conference room at Gateway Mall, 1203 Highway 2 W., Kalispell.
Hayes, a former botanist by profession, but now in her final year of grad school in the wildlife program at the University of Montana, will talk about plants and animals adapted to survive harsh arctic realities, as well some of the fascinating human history of these sparsely populated lands.
Free and open to the public.