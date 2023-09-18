SIMMS — As students settle into their K-12 classrooms this fall, they remain the only population in Montana allowed to be under continuous surveillance by facial recognition technology.

The state Legislature earlier this year passed a law barring state and local governments from continuous use of facial recognition technology, typically in the form of cameras capable of reading and collecting a person's biometric data, like the identifiable features of their face and body. A bipartisan group of legislators went toe-to-toe with software companies and law enforcement in getting Senate Bill 397 over the finish line, contending that public safety concerns raised by the technology's supporters don't overcome individual privacy rights.

School districts, however, were specifically carved out of the definition of state and local governments to which the facial recognition technology law applies. But the schools aren't developing their own camera systems — they contract with third-party vendors to provide the equipment and software. And while education associations are assisting schools in drawing up contracts with these technology companies, attorneys say "a long list" of companies have complicated those negotiations by refusing to comply with federal student privacy laws already in place.

"We see that when they try to amend the agreement or suggest changes that don't really add up," Kris Goss, an attorney for the Montana School Board Association, told lawmakers last year. "If they say, 'Check our privacy pledge, or privacy policy,' that's a pledge, it's not a contract required by law."

The decision to carve school districts out of its facial recognition technology regulations is in deep contrast from the urgency lawmakers showed a year ago by calling an emergency meeting after Montana Public Radio broadcast a story about Sun River School District's use of the technology and alerting lawmakers to its use in schools for the first time. The Economic Affairs Interim Committee had been studying the topic for over a year; schools were a blind spot as that committee focused on state government and law enforcement's use of the technology.

Estimates from education groups and administrators put the number of schools using the technology as high as 50.

To date, no association, nor statewide school officials, has a concrete tally of how many schools are using the technology. Rob Watson, the executive director of the School Administrators of Montana, said the rise of facial recognition technology in schools parallels the millions of dollars in pandemic aid flowing into schools, freeing up other funds for other upgrades.

For Sun River School District Superintendent Dave Marzolf, school safety superseded any hesitancy about installing facial recognition technology around the school.

"I just like to have the comfort to know if somebody's buzzing at our door, and facial recognition comes up showing they're not supposed to be on school property, it's a good safety feature," Marzolf said.

More eyes in a rural place

The Sun River School District west of Great Falls is by all measures rural: Roughly 250 students attend school districtwide, the high school plays 8-man football and a student living 25 miles or so from school hardly an outlier.

Eight cameras are immediately visible inside Simms High School's front door, part of a 30-camera system that includes cameras on school buses and outside for sports events.

"Before, you could spend 12 hours on the cameras looking around for a person," Marzolf said. Now, the system finds them for him.

Marzolf doesn't monitor the cameras all day, and said it might be weeks between the instances where he uses them. Sun River's use of the technology is more focused on keeping people who shouldn't be on school property away, he said, such as a parent who lost custody of their child.

High School Principal Luke McKinley said it's been more frequent to use the facial recognition technology during extra-curricular activities, when football fans get too rowdy for a high school sports event.

As a privacy matter, students sign a handbook that grants the school permission to use their photos for a variety of purposes, from camera surveillance to posting the Student of the Month on Facebook. Only four people have access to the surveillance system, including Marzolf, two principals and the district's tech specialist, he said.

But the privacy issues lawmakers have raised aren't with cameras watching kids. The information the cameras collect is stored remotely in a cloud service. Verkada, the company Sun River contracts with, was hacked in March 2021. According to the company, 91 customers had their cameras accessed and video or image data viewed.

When Marzolf first discussed the use of FRT in his schools with state lawmakers at last year's meeting, part of his stance for needing the software was the law enforcement response time; 45 minutes or so, he estimated, for someone to arrive. Last year, Cascade County passed a public safety mill levy supported by local law enforcement and prosecutors. Part of the pitch was more school resources officers, and now one deputy works three or four schools along the Highway 200 corridor west of Great Falls, Sun River School District included.

'A long list' of companies seek to skirt laws

Last October, the Legislature's Economic Affairs Interim Committee called an emergency meeting to get a better understanding of the technology's use in schools.

Without many state-level privacy protection laws in place, school policies typically lean on the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA), a federal law requiring parental consent in order for websites to collect data on their children, or the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA), which protects the privacy of student education records. Additionally, the 2019 Legislature passed the Montana Pupil Online Personal Information Protection Act, which protects students from having their data used in marketing materials for companies that offer online educational services. Goss, the attorney with the Montana School Board Association, has directly assisted schools with policies and contracts when getting into business with software companies, especially when the pandemic drove so much school work online. He spoke about that work at the legislative committee's emergency meeting on facial recognition technology in schools last year.

"If a vendor isn't willing to comply with those student privacy laws, then they're not going to get business," Goss told lawmakers. "Those that were not, districts were advised by legal counsel to not engage with that company, not to use that platform. There was a long list of companies that were not willing to do so and they did not get those contracts."

Legislature balks

After the emergency meeting, lawmakers spearheading the bill to regulate facial recognition technology use by state and local governments determined there was too little time before the incoming legislative session.

"We wanted the initial focus to be on government agencies," Sen. Ken Bogner, a Miles City Republican who carried SB 397, said in a phone interview in late August. "This was a very comprehensive bill, and we just didn't feel like we had the time to implement another comprehensive policy on facial recognition surveillance (regarding schools) within that bill."

Hoping to establish some bare minimums, Rep. Katie Sullivan, a Missoula Democrat who co-led the facial recognition technology study with Bogner, managed to draft legislation early in the session.

That bill passed out of its first committee unanimously, and cleared the House of Representatives on a 100-0 vote. Once it reached the Senate Judiciary Committee, however, the committee voted to table the bill, with no discussion as to why. In a phone interview in late August, Sullivan said no one would give her a reason for killing the bill off.

"We could have regulated it or banned it and we did nothing," she said. "We really need a basic first step in the law to protect Montana kids. They have a right to privacy and I think parents will appreciate us putting something into code to keep these third-party vendors honest."

Seaborn Larson has worked for the Montana State News Bureau since 2020. His past work includes local crime and courts reporting at the Missoulian and Great Falls Tribune, and daily news reporting at the Daily Inter Lake in Kalispell.