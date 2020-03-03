Fantastic Townhome in Hellgate School District

Kendra moved to Missoula in 1995. She graduated from the University of Montana in 1999 with a BA in Business Administration with an emphasis in Finance and a minor in office systems management.

Kendra is known for her honesty, dedication, and reliability. She is a hard worker and it shows in the hours that she dedicates to her profession. Kendra understands the importance of communication and flexibility. She is aware that purchasing and selling Real Estate can be a big decision and desires her clients to be comfortable and at ease with their choices. "My goal is to help guide you in making decisions you can be proud of."