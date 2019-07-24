From the serene front courtyard, enter your marble foyer and onward to the wonderful gourmet kitchen open to the dining room (a great set up for entertaining). The living room is complete with a wood burning fireplace. A large bedroom and bath round out the main floor. The lower level has 3 bedrooms, a spectacular spa bathroom, office/library or family room with gas fireplace and laundry. Enjoy the seasonally changing dramatic view at the back of the property. Call Joanne for more information today.
When you are ready to dive into the Missoula real estate market, you want more than competence. You want to be able to ENJOY THE EXPERIENCE. Joanne Petelin has been serving – and entertaining – Missoulians for over eighteen years. She knows how to provide her clients with the Missoula touch. Joanne personifies the Missoula way of life. She and her husband, Dave, have lived in Missoula for 30 years. They raised their daughter Jennifer here and fully participate in the Missoula lifestyle.
Joanne’s approach to real estate is much more that experience and education. Her fun and dynamic personality serves to put her clients at ease. In fact, people working with Joanne often move quickly from being clients to being friends. Many individuals who have gone through the process of buying or selling a home with Joanne at their side have commented on her honest and straightforward manner. They also note that her professionalism and compassion together provide peace of mind during a sometimes-tumultuous process. Of course it never hurts to add a great sense of humor to the mix! This combination of qualities is what allows Joanne to TURN YOUR DREAMS INTO AN ADDRESS – enjoyably.
