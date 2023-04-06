Join the Flathead Audubon Society field trip leader Darcy Thomas for a morning of bird watching in Kila on Thursday, April 13. The trip is planned to start at 8 a.m. and finish up around noon.

The group will walk a portion of the Great Norther Historical Trail along Smith Lake before driving around the lake, stopping at the boat launch and other pullouts along the way to view birds. Smith Lake is a complex of large, shallow wetlands and marsh, surrounded by stands of willow and other shrubs as well as conifers.

The group will be looking for ducks, herons, hawks and eagles.

To register and get information on where to meet, contact Darcy at 406-407-8263 or darcy@flatheadaudubon.org. Additional information can be found at flatheadaudubon.org.

This program is free and open to the public.