Members of the Marion Fire Department and Flathead County Animal Control were called Monday to help Henry, a horse that had fallen through ice and was stuck in a water-filled canal.
Crews finally freed the exhausted horse from the freezing water and helped him to his feet.
Henry "was too energy spent to stand on his feet," the department wrote, so "with the help of equipment we assisted him to his feet and eventually to the back of a horse trailer."
They added that "Henry is doing well and we hope he continues to improve!"
The fire department Flathead County Animal Control officers, Laselle Equine Clinic, Montana Rockworks, Murphy's Excavating, the Hilltop Hitching Post and others who came to Henry's aid.
"We would not have been able to do this rescue without the help of individuals and businesses from the community stepping up to the plate," the department posted on Thursday.