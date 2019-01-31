Dana Gallery
The longest-running commercial gallery in town is traveling back through more than 20 years of its past with "Pieces of History," which will include historical works, art from its annual Plein Air Paint-Outs and more. The occasion for the look back is a change of hands: Dudley and Candace Dana recently sold the gallery to Eileen Rafferty.
Radius
New works from five (mostly) local artists are on view at the Radius for a group show, "somewhere I have never travelled." Theo Ellsworth's otherworldly and imaginative drawings are shown regularly in Los Angeles, on European album covers, and in a reading-tour prop for "Annihilation" author Jeff Vandermeer. He's joined by the faux-cardboard ceramics of Tim Kowalczyk, drawings by Katelyn Able, flower-sculpted ceramics by Ben Jordan, and mythical paintings on woodblock by Lillian R. Nelson. The gallery, 114 E. Main St., is open from 5-8 p.m. on First Friday.
FrontierSpace
Clay Studio of Missoula
The ceramic center is celebrating "small-small-scale ceramic works that pack a conceptual or visual punch" with its new show, "small & MIGHTY." The 20 pieces were selected from more than 100 entries from around the United States by Kensuke Yamada. Now based in Little Rock, Arkansas, he earned his MFA at the University of Montana.
The reception is 5:30-9 p.m. on Feb. 1. The show is up through Feb. 22 at the studio, 1106 A Hawthorne, Missoula.
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Montana Properties
Rebecca Velde, a painter who lives in West Riverside, lost her home in a fire last year. The flames took with them decades' worth of her art. For First Friday, she'll have a show, "Get Back on Your Horse," that includes new paintings, prints of pieces that were lost, and new work created with the charcoal from the fire.
The real estate office is located at 314 N. Higgins Ave.