Five Valleys Audubon monthly meeting

Join The Five Valleys Audubon Society at its March chapter meeting to hear Bret Tobalske speak on "Biomechanics, Aerodynamics and Thermal Balance in the Flight of Hummingbirds" at 7 p.m. Monday, March 9, in the Gallagher Business Building Room 123, UM.

Hummingbirds are unique among birds in converging upon the capacity of insects for indefinite hovering and remarkable maneuvering during flight. They also are adept at forward flight and some species migrate. Tobalske will explore the diverse aspects of their biological form and function that facilitate their prowess in flight.

Tobalske is a Professor of Organismal Biology, Ecology and Evolution in the Division of Biological Sciences at the University of Montana and he is Director of the Field Research Station at Fort Missoula.

For more information visit the Five Valleys Audubon at fvaudubon.org.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0