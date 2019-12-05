Veteran birder and counter Josh Covill will present an program at the regular Flathead Audubon Society meeting on Monday, Dec. 9, at the United Way Conference Room in Kalispell from 7 to 9 p.m. Covill's program will focus on likely birds to be seen, identification tips and counting techniques. He may even have some predictions on new additions to the lists. The 21st annual Kalispell count will be on Sunday, Dec. 29, and the 46th annual Bigfork Christmas Bird Count will be held Saturday, Dec. 14. Both count compilers (Craig Hohenberger and Pete Fisher) will be present at the meeting to sign people up and answer questions. Information about other counts in the area will also be available at the meeting. Flathead Audubon meetings are free and open to the public.
For more information, go to flatheadaudubon.org.