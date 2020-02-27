The Flathead Audubon Society meeting will feature guest speaker Laura Katzman, who will share her African experience traveling to the Okavango Delta in Botswana and the Victoria Falls area of Zimbabwe at the Monday, March 9, Flathead Audubon meeting from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Gateway West Meeting Room in Kalispell. The meeting is free and open to the public. She will talk about the colorful and unique birds seen on her trip. In addition, she will tell stories of her adventures with lions, leopards, elephants, giraffes, zebras and other animals encountered in her travels. Even though she did not travel to Africa specifically to bird, she was amazed by the 120 species of birds she did see.