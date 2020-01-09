Robert Gentry will be the featured speaker at the Flathead Audubon's Monday, Jan. 13, meeting from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Gateway West Community Room in Kalispell. Gentry has a biology degree from Hendrix College and attended the University of Missouri for graduate school where he studied the impacts of forest fragmentation on the mating success of ground-nesting neotropical migrants, particularly the Ovenbird.
He has traveled to Mexico, Puerto Rico, Belize and Guatemala in winter to help assess impacts of habitat degradation on birds in their winter range.
The program is free and open to the public.
For more information, visit the Flathead Audubon website at flatheadaudubon.org.