Flathead County House District 4

Kimberly Pinter

406-387-5814

Political party: Democrat

Birth date and age: Nov. 17, 1954, 67

Home: Coram, MT

Occupation: North Valley Senior Center Asst. Site Manager

Family: Husband of 44 years, Gil Jordan

Education: Associate Arts in General Education & Associate Science in Hazardous Materials

Past employment: Executive Assistant for Regional History Museum; Weatherization Administrative Assistant for Community Action Partnership of NW Montana

Military: N/A

Political experience: N/A

Endorsements: Carol's List; Flathead County Democratic Women

1) The Montana Legislature will likely be deciding what to do with a revenue surplus of more than $1 billion. Tell us what you think should be done.

Infrastructure and Public Education are worthy of support to benefit all.

2) Should access to abortion remain a right in Montana? Would you allow abortion medication to be shipped by mail to Montana addresses?

Absolutely the ability of every woman to make her own reproductive choice is a right. Government has no place in dictating how women should make these very personal and individually unique decisions. Yes, I would allow abortion medication to be shipped by mail.

3) Montana public schools, particularly schools in rural areas, are experiencing teacher shortages. What should the state response be? Is there way to get these public schools staffed up?

Some of the billion-dollar surplus would be well used increasing teacher salary and recruitment, along with shoring up school infrastructure and resources to make teaching a more tenable and attractive profession.

4) Montana’s state-run psychiatric hospital is $17 million over budget and 45% of its staff positions are vacant. Four patients died at the hospital between October 2021 and February 2022, after which a female patient was badly injured from an assault by a male patient. The federal government will no longer pay for services at the hospital. How does the Legislature stabilize this hospital and the state’s mental health programs?

Just like education and the teacher shortage, our state-run mental health system has been neglected and needs more infrastructure and staffing support. Even a small portion of the billion-dollar surplus would help. Ignoring these problems only creates more costly problems down the road.

5) Name one issue of your choosing and tell us what you’re going to do about it.

Conservatives claim they want to keep government out of people's lives, yet persist in meddling with women's right to choose how they handle very personal, critical, and unique decisions about their own medical care. They also persist in restricting our very sacred right to vote, making it harder, rather than encouraging us all to exercise our important civic duty. I will advocate to keep government out of our personal medical decisions and our voting rights. Government's main function should be supporting programs that benefit all, not micro-managing personal decisions.

Matt Regier, R

Did not respond.