Flathead County House District 5

Lyn Bennett, R

Did not respond.

Dave Fern

Political party: Democrat

Birth date and age: Aug. 2, 1953, 69

Home: Whitefish

Family: Married, 3 grown children

Education: Rhode Island Community College, Ithaca College

Occupation: Self employed, small business

Political experience: 24 years Whitefish School Board, 6 years MT Legislature

1) The Montana Legislature will likely be deciding what to do with a revenue surplus of more than $1 billion. Tell us what you think should be done.

I am in favor of both returning surplus collections and investing the funds in reserves that will be allocated to housing along with infrastructure needs throughout the state and payment of outstanding bonds for state building projects. I believe $500 million dollars should be deposited in the Montana Housing Fund, administered by The State Board of Housing and/or the Multifamily Housing Loan program through the Coal Trust Fund. The former will be more effective if the Fund has legislation allowing it to move from a revolving fund to granting capabilities. Additional portions of the surplus should be deposited into the Capital Development Fund to assist school districts with low taxable bases repair and construct school buildings. The remainder should be returned the taxpayer.

2) Should access to abortion remain a right in Montana? Would you allow abortion medication to be shipped by mail to Montana addresses?

Abortion should remain legal in Montana. Clear guidelines should be retained in respect to viability of the fetus, minors who are victims of rape or incest, the life of the mother or severe abnormalities of the fetus.

3) Montana public schools, particularly schools in rural areas, are experiencing teacher shortages. What should the state response be? Is there way to get these public schools staffed up?

Educators' starting pay needs to be reflective of the profession, highly valued and one requiring a challenging skill set. I would favor any pension reforms that recognize the front-loading of salary schedules, where salaries may escalate at a slower pace through seniority with no harms to an employees pension. I would support a component of the funding formula that recognizes the high cost of health insurance and increases the ANB student value. Public county and city employees are the recipient of county permissive levies, funded by property taxes. I would also favor increases in loan reimbursement for Montana teachers.

4) Montana’s state-run psychiatric hospital is $17 million over budget and 45% of its staff positions are vacant. Four patients died at the hospital between October 2021 and February 2022, after which a female patient was badly injured from an assault by a male patient. The federal government will no longer pay for services at the hospital. How does the Legislature stabilize this hospital and the state’s mental health programs?

Warm Springs must demonstrate patient safety measures to gain back Medicaid and Medicare reimbursements from the federal government. The employees at the hospital face a daunting task and they must be highly qualified and motivated to care for some of Montana’s most vulnerable residents. The Legislature must address the poor pay that many workers at the facility receive. The Children’s Families Health and Human Services Interim Committee will present bills to address the inadequate pay and the resulting vacancies. Ideally, with demonstrated improvements, the state can gain the confidence from Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. It is important to have good leadership with DPHHS and an individual willing to stay on despite the enormous hurdles.

5) Name one issue of your choosing and tell us what you’re going to do about it.

Key issues in my district center around the lack of housing, high property taxes and the need for affordable childcare. But an issue of equal concern to me is the low Medicaid reimbursement rates by the state for essential services. Two years ago 13 elderly residents in a Whitefish nursing home died of COVID-related deaths. We have learned much since the introduction of COVID, but we know that critical home health care workers and nursing home staff are in short supply, over-worked and underpaid. We are a state of great expanses with demographics that features an aging population. I’ll advocate and do my best to assure our upcoming budget meaningfully addresses such shortfalls.