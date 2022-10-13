Flathead County Senate District 4

John Fuller

As for any campaign positions, I have the following statement, “I support the platform of the Montana Republican Party as currently written.”

John Fuller failed to respond to the remainder of this candidate issue survey.

Kyle Waterman

Political party: Democratic

Birth date and age: 4/20/1975 - 47

Home: Kalispell

Occupation: Executive Director and Management Consultant

Family: Proud Son and Husband

Education: Communications and Nonprofit Management

Past employment: World Spice, Intermountain Children Services

Military: N/A

Political experience: Kalispell City Council, Flathead Health Board and Flathead Transportation Advisory Committee

Endorsements: Montana State AFL-CIO; Montana Federation of Public Employees

1) The Montana Legislature will likely be deciding what to do with a revenue surplus of more than $1 billion. Tell us what you think should be done.

Cashing out this surplus as refunds misses the opportunity to have growth pay for growth. The revenue surplus should be spent on infrastructure projects like Reserve Drive and downtown so the City doesn’t have to raise property taxes. Funds should go toward land investments to build more affordability into Kalispell. Finally, a good portion of these funds should go toward our State Hospital to get our behavioral health systems working to support law enforcement and first responders facing a growing public safety crisis on our streets. Kalispell needs a senator who will fight to make sure growth doesn’t displace locals.

2) Should access to abortion remain a right in Montana? Would you allow abortion medication to be shipped by mail to Montana addresses?

The government has no place in your bedroom or your doctor’s office. The Montana Constitution protects the right to privacy in medical decision-making and that’s how it needs to stay. I understood this when I served on the Flathead County Health Board when it came to vaccine and mask mandates which would have crossed this threshold of privacy, and I understand that when it comes to shipping medication.

3) Montana public schools, particularly schools in rural areas, are experiencing teacher shortages. What should the state response be? Is there way to get these public schools staffed up?

When it comes to public teachers and public employees, the state needs to put skin in the game in addressing these shortages. I think public sector employees should have support they need in finding affordable home ownership. Either through housing vouchers or land trust investments, the state can help address how housing is affecting recruitment and retention. Teachers are community members that we want to make sure we invest in because they educate our future innovators, leaders and workers for Montana.

4) Montana’s state-run psychiatric hospital is $17 million over budget and 45% of its staff positions are vacant. Four patients died at the hospital between October 2021 and February 2022, after which a female patient was badly injured from an assault by a male patient. The federal government will no longer pay for services at the hospital. How does the Legislature stabilize this hospital and the state’s mental health programs?

This crisis has been years in the making, we are now dealing with a broken behavioral health system but also the consequences of that system collapsed. We are also going to have to recognize that, in places like the Flathead, prior systems were inadequate and because of population growth we need local Flathead solutions — the future of our behavioral health work cannot be managed from Missoula, Warm Springs or Helena. In moments of crisis it is important to work in triage, send support to the front line and help build back a functional State Hospital for Montana.

5) Name one issue of your choosing and tell us what you’re going to do about it.

An important issue we don’t talk about enough is forest management and firefighters. As we face accelerated growth, we need to discuss where and how development happens in our communities so that we don’t end up in suburban fire fights like California. We need to look at how to create and support regional fire authorities to adequately fund, recruit and retain these critical workers in our communities. Montanans are resilient, and the Legislature’s priorities need to reflect that.