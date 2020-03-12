Flathead Indian Reservation Advisory Board is seeking comments

A copy of the draft regulations can be obtained by contacting Dale Becker, Tribal Wildlife Program Manager at 406-675-2700 Ext. 7278 or by email at dale.becker@cskt.org. Comments will be accepted through Monday, April 2, and may be sent to Mr. Dale Becker, Program Manager, CSKT Wildlife Management Program, P. O. Box 278, Pablo, MT 59855 or to dale.becker@cskt.org. A public meeting to accept comments will be held in the Tribal Division of Fish, Wildlife, Recreation and Conservation Conference Room at 406 Sixth Ave. E., Polson, at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, April 1.