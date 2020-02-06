Flathead Reservation Fish and Wildlife board meeting

The Flathead Reservation Fish and Wildlife Board will meet Wednesday, Feb. 19, at 10 a.m., at Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks Region 2 Headquarters, 3201 Spurgin Road in Missoula. This meeting is open to the public; all interested public are invited to attend.

The board is composed of Tribal and State members and a representative of the U. S. Fish and Wildlife Service. The board is advisory to the state and tribes and is responsible for the development of cooperative management plans, which include fishing and bird hunting regulations.

For more information, contact Stephanie Gillin, information and education program manager with Confederated Salish & Kootenai Tribes, at 406-883-2888 or stephanie.gillin@cskt.org, or Dillon Tabish, Montana FWP Region 1 Information and Education Program Manager at 406-751-4564 or dillon.tabish@mt.gov.

