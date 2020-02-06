Flathead Reservation Fish and Wildlife board meeting

Flathead Reservation Fish and Wildlife board meeting

CSKT logo

The Flathead Reservation Fish and Wildlife Board will meet Wednesday, Feb. 19, at 10 a.m., at Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks Region 2 Headquarters, 3201 Spurgin Road in Missoula. This meeting is open to the public; all interested public are invited to attend.

The board is composed of Tribal and State members and a representative of the U. S. Fish and Wildlife Service. The board is advisory to the state and tribes and is responsible for the development of cooperative management plans, which include fishing and bird hunting regulations.

For more information, contact Stephanie Gillin, information and education program manager with Confederated Salish & Kootenai Tribes, at 406-883-2888 or stephanie.gillin@cskt.org, or Dillon Tabish, Montana FWP Region 1 Information and Education Program Manager at 406-751-4564 or dillon.tabish@mt.gov.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Missing: MARY HAGESTAD (MT)

Missing: MARY HAGESTAD (MT)

  • Updated

MARY HAGESTAD, Age Now: 16, Missing: 12/21/2019. Missing From BILLINGS, MT. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Billings Police Departme…

Court records: Inmate's colonoscopy yields heroin
Crime

Court records: Inmate's colonoscopy yields heroin

A 42-year-old inmate at the county jail was charged with a felony last week after a colonoscopy yielded heroin he had worried might not pass through his digestive tract, according to charging documents filed in Missoula County District Court.

UM police: two Missoula burglaries attempted
Missoula

UM police: two Missoula burglaries attempted

University of Montana police alerted campus to two attempted burglaries this week, with residents in UM housing reporting men trying to open locked doors to their homes.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News