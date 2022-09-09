Florence defeats Cut Bank 37-0

The Florence-Carlton Falcons defeated the Cut Bank Wolves 37-0 on a beautiful night in Florence that turned to chilly fall football temperatures after half time.

At the end of the first quarter, after both teams struggled to get things going, Patrick Duchien of the Falcons scored on a 12 yard quarterback keeper. Cole Fowler added the extra point to go up 7-0 at the end of the 1st quarter.

Patrick Duchien had a huge run gain with 2:02 left in the second quarter to the 24 yard line. Cole Fowler scored a field goal with 16 seconds left in the second quarter.

“I think you saw two different Florence teams today. First half, obviously, we came out slow, we’ve got to start overcoming that and that's on me as a coach to get these guys ready to go at the start of the game,” said Florence-Carlton Falcons Head Coach Pat Duchien.

“Second half, we cleaned some things and started playing a little more crisp, with a little bit more intensity. So I was proud of them for that coming back out in the second half.”

Patrick Duchien had a huge run with 11 minutes left in the 3rd quarter and punched it in to score. Fowler with the PAT was good.

Cut Bank had a nice throw at the end of the 3rd quarter to get things going but was then intercepted by Tyler Abbott of the Falcons to shut down the drive.

“Our defense steps up almost every game. We're now never worried about our defense. Our offense. We're just trying to find that cohesiveness, that timing getting everything worked out. A lot of new faces working into the rotation. We have to start blocking we have to make the right throws and we’ve got to run the right routes.”