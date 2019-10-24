Avalanche Seminar Oct 30 2019

Free Avalanche Training Event Oct. 30th 6-10pm at Big Sky Brewing hosted by Gull Boats & RV

Backcountry goers are invited to come learn about avalanche dangers and rescue techniques at a free seminar lead by instructor and snowmobiler Mike Duffy, and hosted by Gull Boats & RV and MissoulaAvalanche.org. Please RSVP in store or call (406) 549-6169.

