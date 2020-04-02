Free personal use firewood cutting has begun

Personal firewood cutting will be free to the general public through June 1, on the Lolo National Forest, Bitterroot National Forest and the Kootenai National Forest. No permit will be required during this time.
Woodcutters can take up to 12 cords of firewood for personal use.
Personal use firewood cutting allows you to remove downed timber or to cut standing dead trees under most conditions on National Forests and grasslands.
Forest officials request that woodcutters follow these requirements:
• Do not fell green (live) trees for firewood.
• Do not cut standing dead trees or down logs with signs, tags or paint marks on them.
• Firewood gathering is prohibited in all developed recreation areas, campgrounds and wild and scenic river corridors.
• Firewood gathering is prohibited within timber sale units or other areas signed or shown on the firewood gathering area map as being closed to firewood gathering.
• Trees or logs must NOT be felled or skidded across live streams, lakes, or reservoirs. If a tree is accidentally felled into a waterway, leave the entire tree. Firewood gathering is prohibited within 150 feet of any running stream, pond, lake, marshy, or wet area.
• The following activities are prohibited: using over-the-terrain vehicles for skidding, yarding or skidding systems in excess of 100 feet, log trucks for hauling, or vehicles driven off roadways to gather firewood.
• Six feet is the maximum length piece that may be removed under the firewood program.
For more information and guidelines check the firewood cutting map and handout available at https://www.fs.usda.gov/lolo/, https://www.fs.usda.gov/main/bitterroot/passes-permits/forestproducts or https://www.fs.usda.gov/detail/kootenai/passes-permits/?cid=stelprdb5279878.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!