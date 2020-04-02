Free personal use firewood cutting has begun

Personal firewood cutting will be free to the general public through June 1, on the Lolo National Forest, Bitterroot National Forest and the Kootenai National Forest. No permit will be required during this time.

Woodcutters can take up to 12 cords of firewood for personal use.

Personal use firewood cutting allows you to remove downed timber or to cut standing dead trees under most conditions on National Forests and grasslands.

Forest officials request that woodcutters follow these requirements:

• Do not fell green (live) trees for firewood.

• Do not cut standing dead trees or down logs with signs, tags or paint marks on them.

• Firewood gathering is prohibited in all developed recreation areas, campgrounds and wild and scenic river corridors.

• Firewood gathering is prohibited within timber sale units or other areas signed or shown on the firewood gathering area map as being closed to firewood gathering.