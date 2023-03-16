Join Flathead Audubon on Sunday, March 26 and Monday, March 27 for the annual trek to Freezeout Lake. Snow Geese are beginning to move from their wintering grounds to their arctic nesting areas along with thousands of other waterfowl. They stop over at Freezeout Lake Wildlife Management Area near Choteau to rest and feed before finishing their journey. The group will meet on Sunday morning at 10 a.m. at the parking lot of the old K-Mart in Evergreen. From there, we will caravan to Choteau, birding along the way, and arrive in time for some afternoon goose watching. After spending the night in Choteau, we’ll head back out to Freezeout just before daybreak on Monday to watch the “mass ascension” of geese from the ponds. After the morning’s birding, we can return to Kalispell in the early afternoon at our own pace. Bob Lee will provide a suggested schedule and route, and will be in the front of the group. Participants may pursue the geese on their own as much or as little as they, the weather and the birds allow. Please make your own arrangements for lodging. Primitive camping is available at the WMA. If there are lots of people, these sites may be limited. Motel options include the Stage Stop (406-466-5900), Gunther (406-466-5444), and Big Sky (406-466-5318).