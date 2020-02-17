Fresh snowfall blankets Missoula

Missoula woke up to a thick coating of snow Monday morning.
“Since 6:30 we’ve gotten over an inch and a half,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Dan Zumpfe just shortly before 9 a.m. He estimated that about 4 to 5 inches total had fallen at the weather service’s Missoula International Airport office, and said that the agency had gotten reports of more than 6 inches in central Missoula.
“We had a pretty strong band of snow develop early this morning, and that’s what was responsible for the fast accumulations and the traffic headaches,” said Zumpfe. This fast buildup came on the heels of another one Sunday night that prompted the Weather Service to send out a snow squall warning to Missoula-area smartphones.
“The snow bands that we warned for (with) a snow squall warning last night, they also did develop suddenly, and we had to act on them,” Zumpfe said. “We’ve been seeing a lot of storm systems coming out of the northwest the last couple weeks. … You add in cold air aloft, and that provides enough instability to allow these snow bands to form, and they’re a known heavy culprit for sudden, heavy bursts of snow to form this time of year.”
The snow had relented by 10 a.m. Monday, and a winter weather advisory was due to expire at 11. The Weather Service anticipated a chance of snow through Tuesday, with highs in the mid-30s both days.
The Montana Department of Transportation reported that at about 9:19 a.m., three semis had spun out of control on Montana Highway 35, about 9 miles north of Finley Point on the east side of Flathead Lake. The two-lane roadway was blocked in both directions until about 11 a.m. Trooper Nick Navarro with the Montana Highway Patrol did not anticipate any special road closures or restrictions as of Monday morning, but he urged motorists to use caution and take it slow. “Roads are very slick this morning,” he warned.
After a fairly dry and mild winter, some Missoulians took time to enjoy the snow. But it wasn’t welcome to Laurene Sarceemam and Dan Salazar, who have been living in a tent these past few weeks and spent the night in a corner of Kiwanis Park.
“Waking up, it was, like, up to here on our door,” said Sarceemam, holding her hand more than a foot off the ground. “We’re, like, barricaded in here.”
Salazar had stomped out a path in front of their tent. Overnight camping is prohibited in city parks, and Sarceemam said that “we were told to go to North Reserve, but that place is unsafe.” They can’t stay at the Poverello Center with their dog, which isn't a service animal, and said they don’t feel safe there, either. They said their other attempts to find permanent shelter haven’t panned out.
But Salazar recently started a job at a local restaurant, and they’re hoping it will get them out of their tent soon. “It's tough,” he said, after a night out in the snow. “It’s really tough.”