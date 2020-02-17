Fresh snowfall blankets Missoula

The Montana Department of Transportation reported that at about 9:19 a.m., three semis had spun out of control on Montana Highway 35, about 9 miles north of Finley Point on the east side of Flathead Lake. The two-lane roadway was blocked in both directions until about 11 a.m. Trooper Nick Navarro with the Montana Highway Patrol did not anticipate any special road closures or restrictions as of Monday morning, but he urged motorists to use caution and take it slow. “Roads are very slick this morning,” he warned.

After a fairly dry and mild winter, some Missoulians took time to enjoy the snow. But it wasn’t welcome to Laurene Sarceemam and Dan Salazar, who have been living in a tent these past few weeks and spent the night in a corner of Kiwanis Park.

“Waking up, it was, like, up to here on our door,” said Sarceemam, holding her hand more than a foot off the ground. “We’re, like, barricaded in here.”