Five Valleys Audubon Society will host the Town Bound Birding Series once a month. The goal of this event is to have a good time while exploring the wildlife at easy-to-access sites in the Missoula Valley.

On March 11, from 9-11 a.m., participants can scan the ponderosas and the Rattlesnake Creek in late winter for Pileated Woodpeckers, Moutnain Chickadees, American Dippers and more. All are welcome to attend.

If you are interested in attending, meet at the Duncan Drive Trailhead in the Rattlesnake. Participants are encouraged to meet for fun conversation afterward at a nearby coffee shop.