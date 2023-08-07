With grizzly bears getting captured in the Sapphire Mountains and photographed on the fringe of the Missoula Valley, state wildlife officials are expanding their outreach efforts to avoid conflicts this summer.

Last Monday a grizzly bear was captured at a black bear research trapping site at MPG Ranch in the northern Sapphire Mountains near Florence. The 275-pound, 3-year-old adult male had previously been tagged as part of a preemptive capture in the southern Flathead Valley in December of 2021 by Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribal wildlife managers. FWP Bitterroot Bear Manager Bruce Montgomery and a co-worker collared and released the grizzly on Monday after it was determined to have no history of conflicts with humans.

Then, 22 hours later, another grizzly showed up at the same site. It was not caught. In addition to those two bears, a young male grizzly who was documented in the Bitterroot Valley last fall recently crossed Interstate 90, according to Montgomery, and is now in the Sapphire Mountains — making three confirmed grizzly bear sightings in the Bitterroot Valley in three days.

"Not only are there black bears in the valley right now, grizzly bears are coming in," Montgomery said. "They're here."

FWP has received reports of grizzly bears in different drainages just outside of Missoula over the past few months, according to a statement released by the agency on Wednesday. Several reports point to a likely grizzly but remain unconfirmed, while others have been verified. All serve as a reminder to be extra bear aware.

The Bitterroot Valley isn't the only area where grizzly bears have been active recently. A grizzly bear was confirmed in the Nine Mile area west of Missoula on Wednesday according to Montgomery, and a photograph taken in July just north of Missoula confirmed a grizzly bear in the north hills area near Snowbowl.

There have also been several unconfirmed reports of a grizzly bear in the Woods Gulch area of the Rattlesnake and Marshall Mountain area recently. Though the reports are unverified, grizzlies have been documented passing through these areas before, and details of the sightings are consistent with a grizzly bear, according to FWP. There have been three unconfirmed sightings in the Clinton area recently as well.

Grizzly bear activity in the greater Missoula area has been steadily increasing over the past 10 years. The area sits between established grizzly bear populations in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem to the southeast and Northern Continental Divide Ecosystem to the northwest. As the bears travel between areas with established populations, they are dispersing into places where their populations don't see the numbers they reach in other parts of the state.

Montgomery was able to determine through a genetic database that the bear collared and released at MPG Ranch on Monday is the brother of another grizzly bear that was previously documented in the Bitterroot Valley. Both grizzlies were born to a sow known to spend most of her time in the Swan Valley.

"They were brothers," Montgomery said. "They were born to the same mother in different litters, and they both ended up at the Sapphires. The mother spent most of her time in the Swan Valley. This yearling went over and was captured in 2021 on the Flathead Indian Reservation. Both those bears ended up in the Sapphires. I believe that we're just at a point that the populations have expanded from the Northern Continental Divide Ecosystem to where these are — just the areas they're showing up in now."

A number of food-conditioned bears have been euthanized across the state in recent weeks in western Montana. A 5-year-old grizzly sow was euthanized by park rangers at Glacier National Park on July 20 after the bear was reportedly taking food from a picnic table at Many Glacier Campground in June and later charged a family picnicking on the lakeshore near the Swift-current Lake boat launch. Earlier the same week FWP officials euthanized a grizzly near Hungry Horse Reservoir that had been raiding campsites and boats.

Bears become food conditioned by receiving human food rewards such as trash, human food, livestock feed or pet food. A food-conditioned bear can quickly become a nuisance bear, as they can become aggressive in attempts to obtain the food source.