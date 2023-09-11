Someone shot an elk near Lolo and left it to waste, prompting an investigation from Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks.

The poaching occurred on a ranch west of Trader Brothers near McClain Creek sometime between late Friday, Sept. 1, and early Saturday, Sept. 2. The elk was shot with a rifle.

The general hunting season for elk and other big game does not start until Oct. 21.

FWP game wardens say that wildlife crimes like this one are often solved because of leads from the public and encourage anyone with information to make a report. To provide information about this case or other crimes involving fish, wildlife, or park regulations,

visit myfwp.mt.gov/fwpPub/tipmont or call the FWP violation reporting hotline at 1-800-TIP MONT (1-800-847-6668). Callers may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.