Getting Ahead

New associates

Robby J. King has joined the offices of Kembel, Kosena & Company, Inc. as a commercial real estate appraiser trainee. King will be mentored by Kraig Kosena, MAI, as he pursues the MAI designation. This designation is administered by The Appraisal Institute and is recognized by legal and financial professionals as identifying the experts in commercial real estate valuation.

Cassy Cooper, MD, has joined Advanced Pain and Spine Institute at Community Medical Center. She is a board-certified Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (PM&R) physician specializing in pain and spine medicine. Her special interests include spinal injections, diagnostic musculoskeletal ultrasounds, EMGs, ultrasound-guided peripheral joint and soft tissue injections. Dr. Cooper began her interest and education in medicine when she was living in Bozeman. She subsequently became one of the first cohorts to complete the Post-Baccalaureate Pre-Medical Program at Montana State University. Dr. Cooper received her medical degree and residency in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation from University of Colorado School of Medicine. Following her residency training, she sought out additional training by completing a fellowship in Interventional Spine and Musculoskeletal Medicine at Spine West in Boulder, Colorado. There, she treated everyone from elite professional athletes to individuals who simply want to get back to an active lifestyle. Clinic location is in Missoula by Community Medical Center. Phone 406-327-3925 or visit AdvancedPainAndSpine.com.