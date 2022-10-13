Glacier County House District 15

Ralph C. Foster

Political party: Republican

Birth date and age: 11/24/62 59 years old

Home: St. Ignatius

Occupation: Mortician/Owner, Foster Funeral Homes & Crematory of St Ignatius, MT and Browning, MT

Family: Wife Phyllis Haynes & 2 adult sons

Education: Univ of Kansas Regent System pre-professional emphasis Degree in Mortuary Science

Past employment: K&L Mortuaries; Shrider Funeral Home of Plains, MT, Also have worked at the Union Pacific RR, on farm's and have been a cook prior to becoming a Mortician.

Military: N/A as a Quaker I am a Pacifist but my brother is a retired military after 25 plus years so I do have some insight to the workings of the VA

Political experience: Positions on Boards in the St. Ignatius City Government. Also ran unsuccessfully in HD 93 last election.

Endorsements: none sought

1) The Montana Legislature will likely be deciding what to do with a revenue surplus of more than $1 billion. Tell us what you think should be done.

I think it should be used for modernization of systems within the state. Currently the state uses an outdated system for the internet server (Explorer) for many of the licensing & Vital Statistics. Also I think welfare reform needs to be looked at and possibly expanded to cover other expenses that are covered in other areas of the country because if we are assisting the working poor many do not have the resources to handle many day to day necessities.

2) Should access to abortion remain a right in Montana? Would you allow abortion medication to be shipped by mail to Montana addresses?

In my experience I am a (he/him) and feel that we should not be legislating this morality issue but would cast my vote as my female constituents wish. I have seen both sides of the issue and am fairly open minded in regards to it. In regards to the regulation of mail I believe that would be federal issue and the state does not have any control over it in the same manner that one can get their medication from Canada.

3) Montana public schools, particularly schools in rural areas, are experiencing teacher shortages. What should the state response be? Is there way to get these public schools staffed up?

While I personally do not like the answer I feel that consolidation of school districts might be needed. Fewer schools especially in small districts means that there is a need for fewer teachers.

4) Montana's state-run psychiatric hospital is $17 million over budget and 45% of its staff positions are vacant. Four patients died at the hospital between October 2021 and February 2022, after which a female patient was badly injured from an assault by a male patient. The federal government will no longer pay for services at the hospital. How does the Legislature stabilize this hospital and the state's mental health programs?

I do not know to fix this. Budgeting in a time of runaway inflation (the highest in 40 years) is a problem to all the sectors of the state and its residents. In regards to what the federal gov. is concerned it needs to be examined to see what needs to be corrected and then make a judgement if it is possible. If not, then maybe these services should be privatized and a third party should run the facilities.

5) Name one issue of your choosing and tell us what you're going to do about it.

Representing a district that has large portions of Wilderness and Reservation lands, I am concerned about the growth that is happening here and the effects it has on our area. And I would hope to be able to see what is best for my district after input from my constituents.

Marvin R. Weatherwax Jr., D

Did not respond.