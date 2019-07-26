$500,000
Conveniently located off of newly-reconstructed Hillview Way, in an area of higher end homes close to trails, shopping, schools and restaurants, this 2-story custom home offers an inviting open floor plan with 9-foot ceilings, lots of light and plenty of upgrades. The first floor of the home comprises a large foyer, an open European-style ''topless'' kitchen and the main dining and living area all with maple hardwood flooring. The outdoor space is irrigated (underground sprinklers and drip system), low-maintenance and nicely landscaped including birch, aspen and fir trees. Private yard space offers jaw-dropping views of Missoula Valley! For more information contact Mike Nugent.
Mike Nugent is a life-long Missoulian with strong family ties to the Missoula community and the state of Montana. In addition to helping his clients buy and sell real estate, Mike is the Sales Manager for Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Montana Real Estate in Missoula. Prior to joining Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, Mike spent several years working in higher education with the division of student affairs at The University of Montana, leaving with the position of Assistant Director of Residence Life.
