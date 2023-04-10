Native American artifacts at two sites on the Flathead Indian Reservation are among the beneficiaries of a record-setting grant disbursement from the Foundation for Montana History this spring.

The foundation released $222,460 across 29 projects in its 2023 funding cycle. That was the largest single-year amount in the grant program's history, according to foundation President Charlene Porsild.

“Growing our grant program is at the core of our mission,” Porsild said in an email. “The milestones reached this year make us more determined than ever to continue mobilizing the generosity of donors on behalf of community-based history across the state.”

The Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes received a $7,400 grant to rehouse part of its permanent collection in the Three Chiefs Cultural Center near Ronan. The grant will pay for shelving and materials to store artifacts.

“We want to continue to curate and care for our holdings and items which tell our stories,” Three Chiefs Director Marie Torosian said on Monday. “We like to tell our story and share our histories and we need preserve the items to be able to tell those stories.”

The Ninepiles Museum of Early Montana also got a grant for long-term storage improvements. The $6,500 allotment pays for new shelving and preservation equipment for its artifact collection in Charlo.

In Mineral County, the Cedar Creek Historic Mining District volunteers will use a $8,500 grant to create eight interpretative signs about Montana's last gold rush period. They will be installed throughout the mining area.

In Ravalli County, a $3,750 grant will go to preserving three log buildings at the St. Mary's Mission. Preservation experts will oil and patch holes on the buildings to preserve them for future generations.

Also in the western region, the Friends of Libby received a $10,000 grant to replace the roof of the Hotel Libby. This is part of a multi-phase renovation project aimed at opening the building to the public.

The Lincoln County Library received $9,500 to digitize its photo collection. When finished, more than 200 photos will be available through the Montana History Portal.

In Polson, a $5,760 grant will pay for repairing a stone stairway and porch at the historic Montecahto Club.

The Foundation for Montana History is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit charity raising money for history and preservation projects across Montana. A complete list of its 2023 grants can be found online.