Maybe you all have recovered from your Thanksgiving food coma, but I’m still wrapped in a haze of gratitude:
Gratitude for a community that cares so passionately about local news — and gratitude for the fact that people are comfortable picking up the phone (lookin' at you, Don from Polson) to let me know what they think of our coverage. No matter how they feel about it, it’s a privilege to have that personal connection.
Gratitude for such a talented, hard-working newsroom crew whose members write and photograph such impactful stories and who can also find the humor in even the most stressful days.
Gratitude for the legendary Missoulian newsroom snack table! (For occasional photos of our seemingly constant mouthwatering array, follow the Missoulian on Facebook — and check out all of our stories there, too.)
I hope all of you had a rich and rewarding holiday, but I’m also painfully aware this is a tough season for far too many. To that end, the Missoulian is running its annual We Care feature during the holidays, highlighting various nonprofits and the needs of those they help. It’s a rare day when I’m not near tears after editing a We Care column.
There’s the Giving Tree in the Missoulian lobby, where people can select envelopes designated in amounts from $10 to $100 to help clients of Missoula Aging Services. Please stop by and grab one.
There also are bins collecting nonperishable food items for Missoula Food Bank and Community Center. The lobby is open from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
As always, thank you for supporting community, and thank you for supporting local journalism.