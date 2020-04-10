Great family home on a quiet Target Range street! This ''homestead'' farmhouse is over 100 years old with lots of new upgrades and amenities. The home features an open floor plan with lots of windows and light. The family room is very large with a fireplace, new flooring, an informal dining area and custom painting. The kitchen has been remodeled with a large island, maple cabinets, newer stainless steel appliances and much more. The main level also features a master bedroom (3/4 bath and walk in closet), a second bedroom, a second full bathroom (remodeled), a bonus room and a laundry room located just off the kitchen. The upper level features a second family room and a third bedroom with a private 3/4 bathroom. The upper level has a separate outside access and has been successfully used as an Air BNB. The home has an oversized (670 sf) double car heated garage with a nice shop area and overhead storage. The lot is beautiful, well landscaped, and fenced. There is a beautiful brick paver patio in the backyard, a fire pit, lots of paved parking, fruit trees and a garden area. The home is conveniently located to Reserve Street shopping, Community Hospital, Big Sky School and the new Regional Park. It is just a couple blocks to the DNRC Tree Park (160+ acres) as well!