The Montana women’s golf team closed the Big Sky Conference Championship with a 313 on Wednesday and a ninth-place finish at Talking Stick Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona.

The Grizzlies were in seventh place on Monday after shooting an opening-round 301, then dropped to eighth on Tuesday with a 304.

Tricia Joyce (71-75-76) and Raina Ports (75-75-76) both shot 76 on Wednesday. The rest of the team was in the 80s.

Joyce, who played more holes at par at the Championship than all but two golfers in the 49-player field, tied for 16th, Ports tied for 28th.

Kylie Franklin carded an 80 on Wednesday, Jessica Ponce an 81, Madison Cecil an 86.

“It was a pretty big disappointment to finish this way,” UM coach Kris Nord said. “I feel like we’re a lot better than that. I really wanted to get to 300 or below and we weren’t even close.”

Montana played the Championship’s first 37 holes without anything worse than a bogey. The Grizzlies had eight double or triple bogeys over the last 17 holes.

“We didn’t hit as many fairways today. We got in the junk and didn’t make really good decisions to accept a bogey and get out of there,” Nord said.

“We tried to play for a par and it got us a number of times. We weren’t putting as well so it started snowballing.”

Joyce’s only other Big Sky Championship experience came last April when she tied for 49th.

She shot a 71 on Monday, a 75 on Tuesday and wrapped up her collegiate career with a 76 on Wednesday, birdieing two of the last four holes after double-bogeying the 14th.

“She competed great,” Nord said. “She had a frustrating day and hung on real well. I like how she responds to bad holes. We needed two or three others to do the same.

“That was a frustrating part. Controlling your mental state is half of golf and we didn’t do that across the board.”

Ports’ finish was the best by a Montana freshman since Kylie Esh tied for 24th in 2019. Franklin (79-74-80) tied for 36th, Ponce (78-81-81) finished 43rd, Cecil 44th (77-80-86).

Sacramento State (282-281-293) won the team title by 16 strokes over runner-up Montana State (290-286-296). Weber State (290-283-301) was third.

The Hornets, who won their fifth title, have finished first or second at every Championship since 2014.

Sacramento State’s Caitlin Maurice (69-66-76) won the individual title by one stroke over Eastern Washington’s Jaelin Ishikawa (69-70-73).